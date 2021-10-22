The two-day meeting, which took place at South Bend City Church in mid-October, was intended for just 25 pastors but grew through word-of-mouth. It is part of a larger reckoning inside congregations and among individuals grappling with their faith identity in the wake of Donald Trump’s presidency and calls for racial justice following the murder of George Floyd. Many of these leaders were startled to learn that about 8 out of 10 White evangelicals voted for Trump in both of his presidential runs, and they believe the evangelical movement has been co-opted by Republican politics.