Bennett embraced witchcraft at the tail end of childhood, which they spent partly in Turkey, their mother’s native country, and in England, where their father is from and still lives. Bennett trained intensely, like their mother, Laman Hendricks, had, in classical dance. Hendricks was raised in a cocktail of conservative Islam and the folk magic of her own mother, a shaman who would read coffee grinds and see evil eyes. Hendricks, who teaches and performs belly dancing, remembers being taught that all faiths know God. If a mosque was nearby, she’d take Bennett there. When they lived for a time in a small English village, and church was the only house of worship around, the two went to church.