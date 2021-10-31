Starting Monday, Metro said in a news release Sunday, it will add seven more train sets — each set being six cars — increasing its total sets from 32 trains to 39.
“The added trains will allow Metro to provide Silver Line service to Largo Town Center instead of ending at Federal Center SW and improve Green Line service to every 20 minutes,” Metro said. Last week the Green Line was running every 30 to 40 minutes.
Trains will continue to come every 30 to 40 minutes on the Orange, Blue, Silver and Yellow lines. Red trains will come every 15 to 20 minutes.
The derailment was caused by a progressive defect that has caused some wheels to move outward, putting trains at risk for derailment. A National Transportation Safety Board investigation showed the defects had been uncovered during Metro inspections since at least 2017.
Metro board members have said they were not told of the defects before the derailment. Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said he also didn’t know. The NTSB this month said the wheel assembly defect could have led to a catastrophic incident.
Scaled-back Metro service is expected to continue until mid-November.