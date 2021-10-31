He added: “I want to be clear: I condemn all such acts of antisemitism and all forms of hatred, discrimination, and bias in our community. Any act of antisemitism is an attack on the entire GW community and cannot, and will not, be tolerated.”
GWU’s student newspaper, the Hatchet, first reported the incident.
According to an Instagram post by Tau Kappa Epsilon’s GWU chapter, the chapter’s house was “broken into, vandalized, and Jewish texts were desecrated. Our entire chapter is outraged and saddened by this blatant act of antisemitism and violence against our brothers,” the post reads.
According to the Hatchet, Tau Kappa Epsilon chapter president Chris Osborne said “the Torah was one of several religious texts that [belongs] to the chapter, which usually uses them to swear in new members of the fraternity. Osborne said other religious texts, which were all stored in the basement of TKE’s house, were left unharmed, but a bible was moved from its original place.”
A photo with the Hatchet article appeared to show a Torah scroll removed from its felt covering and smeared with blue liquid. Another shows hot sauce sprayed across walls, cabinets and doors. According to the Hatchet, Osborne said fire alarms were ripped out of walls and the damage appears to have happened between midnight and 2 a.m. on Sunday. A member of the fraternity found the vandalism about 3 a.m., he said.
Rabbi Levi Shemtov, founder and director of Chabad GW, said the Torah was a paper copy used for ceremonial purposes and not the hand-inscribed parchment scroll from which portions are read at religious services. Although he indicated that the incident was deplorable and objectionable, he said the copy of the Torah in question could be repaired and reused.
It nevertheless is a holy object, he said, and vandalizing it calls for strong condemnation.
“Absolutely disgusting,” Cissy Petty, vice president of student affairs and dean of students, tweeted Sunday. “I know this has frightened and hurt many in our community,” she said in another tweet.