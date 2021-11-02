At the moment it appears the document may make neither faction happy.
A draft published Tuesday by the Catholic newsletter the Pillar showed a 26-page document that focuses on emphasizing the theological power of Communion as a necessary, unique and literal connection with God. It cites previous documents by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops about the Eucharist, the core rite of Catholic worship, including one in 2006 saying Catholics who “knowingly or obstinately” reject definitive church teachings are “not to be admitted” to Communion and should abstain from presenting themselves.
It does not, however, mention Biden, abortion or politicians who are balancing roles of constitutional officers and Catholics. Nor does it go further in defining the question of who is worthy, a decision that canon law has left in the hands of people’s local priests and bishops.
The USCCB Tuesday declined to comment on whether the draft, which the Pillar said was distributed to all bishops last month, was current. However several people who have seen the draft bishops are considering said it was.
The document will be discussed and debated Nov. 15-18 during the bishops’ annual fall meeting, their first in-person meeting in two years. It could be amended and some bishops during earlier meetings have demanded the conference address the challenge of an abortion rights advocate living in the White House and receiving Communion every Sunday if not more often.
Some theologians said after so much debate, the draft was really anticlimactic.
“It’s a boring draft that adds nothing new to anything,” said Carmen Nanko-Fernández, past president of the Academy of Catholic Hispanic Theologians. “If they went after Biden, they would at least make it interesting.”
Theologians Tuesday had different perspectives on the draft, with some saying a position paper — even from hundreds of bishops — can’t change the complicated and challenging situation of the U.S. Catholic Church, and that it’s meant to inspire local dioceses to work to make in-person Communion more central, and real. Others said the document was still too defensive against the modern world, including religiously diverse nations with politicians who must represent people of all faiths.
“The core of the problem is that the church has never really dealt with what the American kind of constitutional government means. The real question is: Do public officials sin when they are discharging public duties? The church has never dealt with that,” said Steven P. Millies, professor of public theology at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago.
Milles noted the citations in the draft of the bishops’ 2006 document and Canon Law 915, which says Catholics who “obstinately persist in manifest grave sin” should not get Communion. He also noted that the draft doesn’t get more specific than that, far less than what strong Biden critics wanted.
“The people who were hoping this would condemn Biden might find in it just enough to be satisfied, but people who were hoping it would not also I think will find just enough; it doesn’t change anything,” he said.
For Timothy O’Malley, academic director of the Notre Dame Center for Liturgy, the national controversy about Biden and Communion distracted from the fact that U.S. bishops had been working before his election on a plan to renew the Eucharist. Several bishops’ meetings have included discussion of research showing U.S. Catholics less and less believe the sacrament is really God, as Catholicism teaches.
“I don’t think documents alone will fix any ecclesial problem, I don’t care if the author is Pope Francs. The church has significant issues we’re dealing with. Nothing in this document is novel; it’s a reception. The pandemic revealed most of all that we don’t know each other, that the elderly were left to die alone in places, these are major societal problems. It’s what dioceses do with it,” O’Malley said.
But Nanko-Fernández and Millies saw wording with more of an agenda than that.
The document was, for such a paper, heavily footnoted, Millies said. But in its line that came closest to addressing the Biden-abortion issues, there was nothing to cite, he said.
The line in the draft is: “Laypeople who exercise some form of authority have special responsibility to embody church teaching in their service of the common good.”
“There is no citation at all. It’s just an assertion. There is no theology behind it. None,” he said.
Nanko-Fernández saw the document as too focused on sin and too ready to frame the pandemic as in the past.
“It was an out-of-touch document of a church struggling with the pandemic, with addressing race relations, economic situations and a country really struggling with its attitude towards immigrants and life after Trump, which the church went to bed with for the most part,” she said.
Millies said, “For the most part, this document is a fairly good restatement of good, eucharistic theology. For the most part it’s a reminder of why the Eucharist sits in the center of Catholic life. If we haven’t had this conversation about Biden, we’d never be having this conversation.”