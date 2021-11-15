They will begin Tuesday discussing a proposed draft of a document about the meaning of the Eucharist, or Communion, the core of Catholic worship, and will vote Wednesday whether to approve it. The document comes after many years of bishops discussing how to revive Catholics’ understanding of and practice of Communion, but the decision to go ahead now with the document came only after Biden’s election and concern among some about the image of a pro-abortion-rights president receiving the sacrament every week.