Throughout the day, hundreds of protesters came for a rally, conference and prayer session organized by a far-right group called Church Militant. The event on a pavilion next to the Waterfront Marriott blended anger at the church over clergy sex abuse and financial non-transparency, anger at schools over coronavirus protocols, and anger at the government for allowing President Biden to assume an office they believe he lost.
Church Militant is on the fringe of the Catholic Church. But division and disagreement over priorities and even basic truths were also visible at the bishops’ first in-person gathering in two years. On Tuesday, the first of two public days at the meeting, the men considered their first document on Communion in 15 years, a process that prompted some bishops and Catholics to urge an emphasis on Biden and a crackdown on Catholic politicians who support abortion rights and continue to receive the sacrament.
The debate and vote on the document will take place late morning Wednesday, along with a vote on the bishops’ first guidance document in 20 years on socially responsible investing. On Tuesday, Pierre urged the bishops to approach the topics, and this era, with humility; he used the word “listen” 35 times.
“It is true that the path forward is not always immediately clear; patience and discernment are necessary. Still, the path forward necessarily involves unity. A divided Church will never be able to lead others to the deeper unity desired by Christ,” Pierre, the apostolic nuncio, or papal diplomat, said in his address. “The Church needs this attentive listening now more than ever if she is to overcome the polarization afflicting this country.”
The document about the sacrament’s meaning comes after many years of bishops discussing how to revive Catholics’ practice of Communion, but the decision to go ahead now with the document came only after Biden’s election and concern among some about the image of a pro-abortion-rights president receiving the sacrament every week. Because of that context, partisan politics has hung over the process, though an initial draft that was leaked included no mention of Biden or politicians or abortion.
Bishops on Wednesday can add proposed amendments before the midday vote, and some have expressed a desire for a more explicit rebuke of public figures who violate church teachings.
The men also heard an address from their president, Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez, who after Biden’s election created a special working group to deal with the unprecedented reality of a U.S. Catholic president who openly supports abortion rights.
While Gomez made worldwide news earlier this month by calling social justice movements — which he implied include recent racial justice efforts — “pseudo-religions” that are dangerous, and framed Christians as the victims and targets of “cancel culture.”
But on Tuesday, Gomez was primarily an evangelist, saying Christians must focus on bringing people to Christ. The pandemic, he said, triggered or revealed “a spiritual awakening,” with people hungry for meaning.
“People are starting to examine what they truly believe and what they value most deeply in their lives. There is a reason for this. It is because we are living in a moment when American society seems to be losing its story,” he said.
The bishops also heard discussion about a proposal to remake their guidelines for “responsible investing,” something that is watched closely and used by dioceses, religious orders and Catholic institutions across the country.
San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy stood to tell his fellow bishops he thought the guidelines could be more demanding when it comes to reducing or eliminating fossil fuels.
Matt Manion, faculty director of the Center for Church Management at the Villanova School of Business, said it’s a constructive step for the church to shift from only focusing on the stocks to avoid and also putting forward a positive vision.
“For 20 years it’s been: Here are the types of stocks to avoid, like the ‘sin stocks.’ My guess is this is shifting to not only playing defense but also offense and looking for companies that are sustainable, which is what Pope Francis has been calling for,” Manion said. “Part of the commitment to the common good and that the church can be a force for good is that the institutional church and individual members, that their financial resources can be a source for good.”
By contrast, at the Church Militant event, hundreds listened to speakers who painted the bishops as corrupt and harmful. Large signs at the pavilion said “RESIGN.” Speakers included the Rev. James Altman, a Wisconsin priest whose ministry was limited after he appeared on social media slurring migrants, dismissing climate change as a hoax, and in one homily downplaying the gravity of racial lynching in the Jim Crow-era South as “capital punishment.”
Speakers were fiery, but the crowd’s vibe was lighthearted and supportive of one another, with people smiling and laughing, mingling, and buying pretzels from a stand.
Standing in the back were brothers Andy and Will Kuhl, from Baltimore, who spoke about feeling fed up with the church in which they grew up, and said it was “drifting with the culture.” Catholic schools have too much regulation these days, said Will, a 45-year-old salesman wearing a “Trump Won” pin whose children attend Catholic schools.
Andy, 36, works in a body shop and said he had drifted from religion but had a spiritual awakening in the past few years. He now feels he sees signs and open doors from God, and one is to push back against institutions he feels are taking too much power in society. He pulled his 6-year-old out of school, he said, because she was being forced to wear a mask.
To them, demanding change from the bishops and in secular politics are connected.
“It’s fighting for what you believe in,” said Will.
“It’s persecution,” said Andy. “It’s about freedom of worship, not being allowed to go to church, taking a jab, all these things.”
Gomez was asked later at a news conference Tuesday evening about the complaint by some clerics that the draft said nothing new. Among them was Cardinal Roger Mahony, Gomez’s predecessor as leader of the Los Angeles archdiocese. Mahony told Vatican News earlier this month that the document was unnecessary as it “was intended primarily to go after and penalize Catholic legislators.”
“It was necessary for a long time,” Gomez said of the document, noting that some research shows Catholics don’t believe Church teaching that the sacrament is a literal connection with God. “Given the current situation it was very important, it’s so necessary for us to say something about the Eucharist because it’s the center of Christian life.”
In an effort to keep spiritual focus, the bishops this week participated in around-the-clock prayer before the Eucharist, taking turns through the night.