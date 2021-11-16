“For 20 years it’s been: Here are the types of stocks to avoid, like the ‘sin stocks.’ My guess is this is shifting to not only playing defense but also offense and looking for companies that are sustainable, which is what Pope Francis has been calling for,” Manion said. “Part of the commitment to the common good and that the church can be a force for good is that the institutional church and individual members, that their financial resources can be a source for good.”