The bishops for years have been discussing how to revive and attract Catholics back to a deeper connection with the sacrament, but the effort took on focus when Joe Biden was elected president. The USCCB’s president called for a special working group to consider how to address the image of a Catholic politician who supports abortion rights attending Mass and receiving Communion. The group suggested a document on Communion, along with more dialogue with Catholic politicians who support abortion rights and the current law on access.