Lakewood — a 606,000-square-foot megachurch that attracts tens of thousands of people to Osteen’s weekly services — was rocked in March 2014 when the pastor announced that hundreds of thousands of dollars had been stolen from the church’s safe. The burglary was discovered on a Monday morning after weekend services. A police spokesman said at the time that $200,000 in cash and $400,000 in checks were reported stolen after a Lakewood employee first noticed it was missing, according to the Houston Chronicle.