More than 2.7 million covid-19 cases have been reported in New York state since the start of the pandemic, flooding hospitals and graveyards, according to The Washington Post. With so many lost, some New Yorkers have found themselves at an inflection point for engaging in big questions of faith, meaning and purpose, leading to a demand for guidance. The increased need for religious workers has stirred an interest in theology and an uptick in theological school enrollments. More than half of members of the Association of Theological Schools reported a rise in enrollment compared with 2019, according to a December 2020 report from the association.