He has stood up at a huge D.C. conference of Jews in his prayer shawl in spiritual protest of Donald Trump. After the massacre at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, he led his congregants to a local gay bar to offer prayers of mourning. He has elevated a woman to the position of spiritual leader at his synagogue, Ohev Sholom, one of a tiny number of Orthodox synagogues in the country to do so.
And on Thursday, Herzfeld and Ohev, the District’s largest Orthodox synagogue, announced that after 18 years he will leave to start what will be the city’s only yeshiva, or stand-alone study center, where all interested people can learn Jewish texts in the intensive, traditional style that today is done almost exclusively among super-Orthodox males. And Yeshivas Reb Elimelech will be something that does not seem to exist anywhere else in the country: an Orthodox yeshiva that welcomes people of all religious backgrounds, genders and sexual orientations to study together. And if they qualify, it will offer them types of ordination.
“Yeshivas are geared to people in the know,” Herzfeld said. “There’s a disconnect between yeshivot and people I want to reach. In 99 percent of Orthodox yeshivas, women aren’t welcome. Gay people and trans people aren’t welcome. The key way to shape the Jewish future is through study, and we’re not competitive at all. We’re losing people.”
Herzfeld spoke during a recent a tour through the 1,300-square-foot Northwest D.C. house being renovated to be the yeshiva, where there are bedrooms for students to live, a massive basement of books and an open backyard being transformed into Reb Elimelech’s core Torah study room, in Hebrew called a beit midrash.
The bearded Herzfeld has a forceful energy can be seen, depending on the viewer, as either prophetic or self-aggrandizing, or at times both. He comes across as an impassioned evangelist who believes in the rightness of his own view. “We will teach thousands,” he said, “tens of thousands here!”
But in an unconventional, Herzfeldian way, the concept fits the moment.
Institutional religion and norms in recent decades in the United States have dramatically weakened, giving permission for people to craft their own practices more freely and more individually. In Judaism, this has produced more organizations aimed at bringing serious Torah study beyond just very Orthodox men. The classic image of Jewish study is bearded men with hats, in pairs, studying in crowded yeshivas — similar to Muslim men studying the Koran in madrassas. It is common for men who have no professional reason to study to be financially supported by their wives so they can learn the Torah all day. But just 9 percent of U.S. Jews are Orthodox; the vast majority have more-liberal, even secular practices that tend to revolve more around things such as social justice and Jewish culture.
Hadar, an egalitarian yeshiva, opened in New York City in 2006 and since then has paired thousands of Jews from different backgrounds to help them study Jewish texts. Five years ago, Hadar opened a D.C.-area office that has taught about 2,000 people, said Rabbi Avi Strausberg, who runs the programs out of various Jewish institutional buildings. Men and women study Jewish texts in an academic setting at Yeshiva University in New York — but separately.
And in the past few years, there has been an explosion in podcasts and apps that do Daf Yomi, a practice of studying one page of the Talmud — the core compilation of Jewish law and rabbinical discussion over the centuries — per day, which takes about 7½ years. There is a set cycle so everyone in the world is literally on the same page.
And then there’s the pandemic, which is fueling online learning of all kinds, including Jewishly.
“During the pandemic, it’s been very powerful,” Rabbi Nissan Antine of the Beth Sholom synagogue in Potomac, Md., said of Daf Yomi. “It was like the most anchoring thing in our lives. A lot of people talked about it. They saw their life through it.”
Ruth Friedman, Herzfeld’s successor as interim leader at Ohev, said of intensive Torah study: “I think there is a huge market for it. Some spaces provide it, but we definitely are very, very far from saturation. There is more hunger than places to get it.”
Friedman comes out of the same liberal wing of Modern Orthodox Judaism as Herzfeld and is one of the country’s few “maharat,” a Hebrew acronym for a female leader of Jewish law and spirituality.
Mainstream Orthodox Judaism teaches that women are not eligible to be ordained as rabbis.
Ancient Jewish life was organized around the Temples, and when the second (of two) was destroyed around 70 CE, it shifted to the compilation of the Talmud, or core Jewish teachings. Serving God and being Jewish became more and more about studying. While Orthodox Judaism does not discourage women from studying the Torah, most traditional communities believe women are prohibited from studying Talmud.
Studying is so holy, Antine said, that Judaism considers it just as spiritually important to deeply study legal opinions and decisions that were rejected over the centuries as it is to study the ones that were adopted.
“What we’re seeing in the United States and Israel is a renaissance,” Friedman said of expanded interest and accessibility of intensive study. The classic way of studying involves using the actual texts — not photocopies or summaries — and navigating endless volumes. Sometimes it can require an almost code-deciphering-like process. If someone does not know the nuts and bolts, it is very hard to study on their own, and traditionally it is done with partners, involving much debate.
“In the past decade or two, there is a real thirst for this,” Friedman said. “People are intrigued and want to study, and there are teachers capable of teaching in a way that does make it accessible.”
Intensive study, whether it is all day or hours per day, is a significant commitment for people who do not intend to make a career of it, and the market for what Herzfeld is offering remains to be seen. He has done “no research and no advertising,” he said. “I just believe they will come!” He will give out various “smicha,” or ordinations, or certificates of completion, depending on the level of study, but the yeshiva is not meant to train rabbis. He is starting out with room for several men to board, expanding to housing for women, and is offering a variety of intensive programs once the building is complete, ideally in early 2022, he said.
He already has a handful of students: a single mother, a 30-something from Maryland who is leaving his engineering career to study full time, a man from Rwanda now studying in Israel who is waiting for a visa to come to Herzfeld’s yeshiva.
Nicole Goldstein is a D.C. attorney who grew up in an Orthodox community in New York City in the 1970s and ’80s, and girls didn’t really study scripture intensively. She got into it recently through her 16-year-old son, and both are planning to study daily with Herzfeld. The flexible schedule Herzfeld is offering is big for a busy working mother and wife.
“It’s really important to men’s study that they get to hear from women,” said Goldstein, who lives in Shepherd Park, near the new yeshiva. “We, as women, have things to say. We think of things in a different way.”
Through the little studying she has already done, she has already mastered understanding the maze of Hebrew texts she needs. She felt pride last month going to a Jewish bookstore in Baltimore and being able to navigate.
“I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m really here!’” she said. “Before I wouldn’t have known where to start — the whole thing was so intimidating.” The Talmud, she said, “is like a cross between a book and a map.”
Studying, or even receiving a certification of study, is different from being ordained to be rabbi. Even in the more liberal part of Modern Orthodoxy, where Herzfeld comes from, there is a limit. In 2019, Yeshivat Chovevei Torah, a New York “open orthodoxy” rabbinical school founded by Herzfeld’s mentor, Rabbi Avi Weiss, declined to ordain an openly gay student nearing graduation after he became publicly engaged.
For now, Herzfeld’s yeshiva will walk a line between offering a home to more-liberal Orthodox Jews — including women and LGBTQ people whose welcome is limited in most of Orthodox Judaism — and introducing the importance, even holiness, of deep study for less Orthodox Jews whose faith has been more about other things, such as policy activism, Israel and spirituality, for example.
“Now, more than ever, people are searching for religious meaning, purpose. People are searching for God,” Weiss said. “They’re waiting for a leader to scratch that surface. Everyone has that spark, and Shmuel is the genius in lighting that fire.”