Pope Francis has condemned the use of tarot cards when used to try to see the future, calling them “idolatrous.” But some Christians are finding ways to incorporate tarot into their own religious practice. Brittany Muller, an Austin-based stay-at-home mom who is working on a book about a Christian interpretation of tarot said she got into tarot about six years ago through friends. Muller, 31, had grown up in the Catholic Church but after leaving it, she missed the rituals of organized religion, like prayer. So she got her own deck to pull a card every day.