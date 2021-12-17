Though Christians are still a healthy majority, their decline is perhaps best reflected in two questions from the poll: how often people pray and how important religion is in their lives. Only 45 percent of U.S. adults said they pray on a daily basis (down from 58 percent in a similar 2007 survey). And the number of Americans who say religion is “very important” in their lives is also falling: 41 percent of Americans consider religion “very important” in their lives, down from 56 percent in 2007.