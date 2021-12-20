“When they sensed the timing was right, they found a way to open the door that was closed and blocked, filed silently to the path that they had chosen to follow and quickly left the place that they were held, despite the fact that numerous guards were close by,” he said.
The group, which included a 10-month-old infant and three other children, walked as far as 10 miles through woods and thickets, Showalter said. As dawn broke, they found someone who helped them make a phone call for help. They later flew on a Coast Guard flight to Florida, Showalter said.
Their escape came after three other missionaries were freed earlier this month and two were released in November. All of the hostages — 16 Americans and a Canadian — appeared to be doing “reasonably well,” said David Troyer, general director of Christian Aid Ministries.
The kidnappings on Oct. 16 drew international attention to volatility in Haiti, a desperately poor nation battling endemic violence. The country now has the world’s highest per capita kidnapping rate and faces a lack of stable political leadership after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July.
The missionaries were abducted outside the capital, Port-au-Prince, while they were returning from serving at an orphanage. They were kept in close quarters and given food, water and basic hygiene tools — although those items were often in short supply, Showalter said.
Troyer told reporters that people had given the group money to pay the $1 million per victim ransom demanded by the gang. He declined to say whether the organization ultimately paid money to the captors.
Showalter disputed reports from human rights groups that a Haitian man had been driving the missionaries when they were kidnapped and that he was still missing. The Canadian member of the group had been driving and is now free, Showalter said.
Christian Aid Ministries has said that its leadership and the missionaries forgive the gang members.
“In our minds and theirs,” Showalter said, “the true hostages are the hostage-takers.”
Williams reported from Holmes County, Ohio, and Iati from Washington. This is a developing story and will be updated.
