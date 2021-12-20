“When they sensed the timing was right, they found a way to open the door that was closed and blocked, filed silently to the path that they had chosen to follow and quickly left the place that they were held, despite the fact that numerous guards were close by,” he said.
The group, which included a 10-month-old infant and three other children, used the stars and a nearby mountain to orient them as they walked as far as 10 miles through woods and thickets, Showalter said. As dawn broke, they found someone who helped them make a phone call for help. They later flew on a Coast Guard flight to Florida, Showalter said.
Their escape came after three other missionaries were freed earlier this month and two were released in November. All of the hostages — 16 Americans and a Canadian — appeared to be doing “reasonably well” and had returned to their families, Christian Aid Ministries officials said.
David Troyer, the organization’s general director, said people had given the group money to pay the $1 million per victim ransom demanded by the gang. He declined to say whether the organization ultimately paid money to the captors. The U.S. government has said that it does not pay ransom for hostages.
The kidnappings drew international attention to volatility in Haiti, a desperately poor nation battling endemic violence. The country now has the world’s highest per capita kidnapping rate and faces a lack of stable political leadership after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July.
The missionaries had gone to Haiti to help rebuild homes and roads and to install water systems after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the country in August. Their trip became disastrous on Oct. 16 as they left an orphanage outside the capital, Port-au-Prince, and saw a roadblock ahead of them.
Before they could turn around, members of 400 Mawozo surrounded their van with their own vehicles, Showalter said. The gang members forced them to drive to a small house, where they were placed in an approximately 10 by 12-foot room.
In the weeks that followed, Showalter said, the hostages were relocated several times. They received basic hygiene items, water and food, including small amounts of corn mush, scrambled eggs, rice and beans, and baby food for the infants.
On Thanksgiving, the gang members served the missionaries a traditional Haitian stew. One of the hostages told Christian Aid Ministries leaders that he spent that holiday writing a letter to his family and wondering if he would see them again.
Although the hostages had access to clean drinking water, Showalter said the water they used to bathe was contaminated and several missionaries developed sores. The gang members arranged fans to cool down the hostages’ space, and the missionaries were allowed to go outside for fresh air. Many of the hostages got mosquito bites.
About halfway through their time in captivity, the missionaries set up a 24-hour prayer rotation. They talked and sang through the walls to encourage hostages from other groups, Showalter said. They also addressed their captors.
“The hostages spoke to the gang leader on several occasions, boldly reminding him of God and warning him of God’s eventual judgment if him and the gang members continue in their gangs,” Showalter said.
Showalter disputed reports from human rights groups that a Haitian man had been driving the missionaries when they were kidnapped and that he was still missing. The Canadian member of the group had been driving and is now free, Showalter said.
Christian Aid Ministries has said that its leadership and the missionaries forgive the gang members.
“In our minds and theirs,” Showalter said, “the true hostages are the hostage-takers.”
The ministry group vowed not to stop serving in Haiti but said the kidnapping had taught its leaders that they needed to strengthen their safety protocols and better inform missionaries about the dangers they faced.
“While the present conditions in Haiti make it very difficult to operate there, we do not want to abandon the Haitian people at what is perhaps their greatest hour of need,” Troyer said. “There will be a pause, no doubt.”
Williams reported from Holmes County, Ohio, and Iati from Washington.
Read more: