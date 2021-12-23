Then came omicron. And a sinking feeling.
“I sat down with my colleagues yesterday and we looked at each other across the table. And we were like: ‘What do we do?’” the Rev. Amy Butler, interim senior minister at National City, said Wednesday. The church sits prominently downtown on Thomas Circle, with huge pillars.
Shut down last pre-vaccine Christmas and having begun meeting in person regularly again just in September, National City was really ready for Christmas, Butler said. But looking at the variant spreading and health officials’ guidance, church leaders decided this week to close the church and go virtual until next month.
“It has been more of an experience of grief I think than last Christmas. We had slowly made our way back and made all these adjustments,” she said. “We really do consider this a matter of faith and caring for our neighbors. And if we were going to have any integrity about covid and loving our neighbors, this was the right thing to do.”
The coronavirus is having its way with a second Christmas, but in 2021 the script is different. This time there are vaccines, booster shots and hard-earned pandemic-living expertise that led to a feeling that the holiday had been reclaimed. Choirs could rehearse. Children could be picked for pageants. Having to question whether people should even come to church on one of the single biggest churchgoing days of the year seemed like a query from another era.
But what should be canceled and what should continue, and how, were the quandaries facing church staff at congregations huge and tiny all over the country this week, as omicron ripped through with its breakthrough infections and its questions about what kind of danger it really poses. With just days before Christmas, announcements all week have been coming out about whether services will run as scheduled for the holiday, be curtailed, or canceled.
Things were shifting by the day in the D.C. region. Some large faith groups were continuing with precautions. The Catholic dioceses of Washington and Arlington both had special Masses scheduled for Christmas, and for Jan. 1, as usual.
Arlington Bishop Michael Burbidge encouraged his pastors to individually “take the precautions he deems most helpful to ensure the public health and safety,” whether that means promoting masks, hand-washing or more social distancing. The D.C. archdiocese was expecting everything to be open, but a spokeswoman encouraged people to check their parish websites for information “in a rapidly changing situation.”
Washington National Cathedral, the seat of the head of the Episcopal Church, initially said its Dec. 23 and 24 events would go on as scheduled — except for its family service, canceled “due to large numbers of potentially unvaccinated children.” But late Wednesday, it announced it had decided to go virtual.
“While I am disappointed not to be able to gather in person, this pandemic has already taught us how to join together as an online community,” read a statement from cathedral dean, the Very Rev. Randolph Marshall Hollerith. “As the world shifts around us, I believe we need to be responsible and responsive. It is better to pause now and celebrate later than to celebrate now and be filled with regret later.”
As a single mother, I lost my job before Christmas. I don’t believe in miracles, but here’s what happened.
All services at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception were scheduled to take place — including, on Christmas Eve, a 4:30 p.m. vigil Mass; at 9 p.m., “Musical Meditations on the Nativity”; at 10 p.m., “Choral Meditations”; and at 10:30 p.m., a solemn vigil Mass with Pope Francis’ D.C. ambassador, Christopher Pierre, as celebrant.
Spokeswoman Jacquelyn Hayes said staff members had no idea how many people would come. Before the pandemic, Christmas would be standing room only, which meant 3,000 to 5,000 people. Recently services have seen nowhere near the pre-pandemic attendance, but they had been trending upward.
“We continue to look forward to this pandemic, disruptive and tragic, being behind us. Our prayers are for this to end as quickly as possible,” she said.
Cardinal Wilton Gregory, the archbishop of D.C., was scheduled to celebrate Mass at noon on Christmas Day, and a Christmas Mass in Spanish was scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
The Christmas pageant, and an extensive musical worship program — including a cappella, congregational, hymnals and African-American remembrances — were canceled at All Nations Baptist Church at Rhode Island and North Capitol Northeast. Also canceled were events Dec. 31 for Watch Night, a celebratory event in the Black church marking the Jan. 1, 1863, Emancipation Proclamation. That meant no liturgical dancing, movies, Communion, telling of historical stories and singing of communal songs together in person, said the Rev. Dr. James Coleman, longtime pastor.
The church, which has about 100 members, had just reopened in September.
“Until there is more stabilization in the environment, people can have the virus and not know it,” he said.
Nine out of 10 American adults celebrate Christmas, according to the Pew Research Center. Half of those told Pew they planned to attend church.
“Let me be clear: this sucks. We’re exhausted. We’re disenchanted. We’re drained. We’re tired of navigating COVID protocol and social etiquette,” said an email to congregants from the Rev. Anthony Parrott, lead pastor of nondenominational the Table, which has churches downtown and in Columbia Heights.
The church was shifting Christmas Eve services online, said his note, which asked congregants to send images to be used during “Silent Night.” “Here’s what I need from you: a picture of you (with your roommate, partner, family, pet, reflection of yourself in the mirror, or favorite blanket/stuffed animal) holding a lit candle. Also, I won’t say no if you want to contribute a poem, piece of art, or Christmas/Advent blessing you want to share with this community.”
“We did not want to put you in a position where you could — even unintentionally — bring harm to yourself or others by attending a Christmas Eve service in a city filled with the not-so-novel-anymore coronavirus,” Parrott’s note read. “From today on, the days start getting longer. Let’s pray that our hope can grow with the daylight.”