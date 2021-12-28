The extent of the church’s wealth came to light in 2019, when a whistleblower alleged that leaders had misled members about their tithes, possibly violated federal tax rules and used tax-exempt donations to fund two businesses. The church described the $100 billion cache as a rainy-day account meant to be used during a financial crisis or to fund operations in poorer parts of the world. LDS Church leaders have said that their charities and affiliates have provided more than $2.5 billion worth of aid around the world since 1985.