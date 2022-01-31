The yeshiva Herzfeld imagines will be something that experts say doesn’t seem to exist anywhere else in the country: An Orthodox yeshiva that welcomes people of all religious backgrounds, genders and sexual orientations to study together. And if they qualify, it will offer them types of ordination. The idea is for these people to learn Jewish texts in the intensive, traditional style that today is done almost exclusively among super-Orthodox males.
Herzfeld also in 2013 brought in one of the country’s first female Orthodox spiritual leaders, Maharat Ruth Friedman, now interim leader at Ohev, which is part of the Modern Orthodox segment of Orthodox Judaism.
The house, which was gifted to Herzfeld by its previous owner, was permitted in July “to demolish portions of an existing 1-story rear addition and build an enlarged family room for prayer, study, and religious-based use,” according to a Monday statement by the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs.
Herzfeld also told The Washington Post last fall that he planned to build a study room off the house, and would house “several” men to start with in the house portion.
Neighbors who noticed the initial, one-level project started raising questions and concerns last fall, including some who took their concerns to Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Stacey Lincoln.
Lincoln said when Herzfeld told him he planned to have as many as 15 unrelated people living in the space, the commissioner said there were a lot of unanswered questions for a quiet neighborhood. How will it be run? How long will people stay? What about traffic and parking? Will you be charging money like a business?
“It’s like someone living next to you and you tear it down and put a McDonald’s there,” Lincoln said he told Herzfeld. “He said, this is different, but I said, no, it’s not. McDonald’s is selling burgers, you’re selling information. Neighbors at large can voice concern what kind of businesses they want in their neighborhood.”
Lincoln said about 20 neighbors have complained to him about the expansion and lack of community input. He noted that parking is “already at a premium” and that he supports the school, “just not there.” People have shared similar sentiments in the Shepherd Park online discussion group.
Don Squires, who lives three doors down from the yeshiva, said in an interview that the pandemic has also exacerbated tensions: “I wish we could sit down and discuss it dispassionately versus sniping over email.”
DCRA on Monday said the concept of the project is allowed “as a matter of right” as the law allows clerical residences for up to 15 individuals in residential zones. As far as the details, DCRA said current construction goes beyond the scope of the permit issued in July. Herzfeld has submitted a revision of the original permit “to reflect the expanded scope of work. That application is still under review,” DCRA wrote to The Post.
Herzfeld was brusque with a reporter when asked about the expanded project and repeated that it is “consistent with the zoning of D.C.”
“Our plan is consistent with the zoning; it’s very clear,” he said. “In the middle of the project we decided to put in for new permits and that’s that.”