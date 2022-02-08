Months after Kreuper admitted to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars, the 80-year-old was sentenced on Monday to a year and a day in federal prison. Kreuper, who pleaded guilty last summer to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II to pay more than $825,000 in restitution.
“I have sinned, I’ve broken the law and I have no excuses,” Kreuper said at the sentencing over Zoom. “My actions were in violation of my vows, my commandments, the law and, above all, the sacred trust that so many had placed in me. I was wrong, and I’m profoundly sorry for the pain and suffering I’ve caused so many people.”
The judge’s sentencing came as detractors and supporters showed up over Zoom to testify against or pledge their support for Kreuper, who had been a nun for 62 years. Wright acknowledged in court that while he struggled to judge Kreuper, a decorated principal, on “the worst thing that she’s done in her life,” the impact nuns have on young people in leading by example is crucial — and the nun’s actions gambled away that guiding principle.
“Nuns should realize that just by living their lives and living the way they do and treating people the way they do, they affect children for the rest of their lives,” the judge said, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Poonam Kumar, the assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California who prosecuted the case, told The Washington Post that Kreuper had diverted checks and cash from St. James parents into a long-overlooked church account to pay for “large gambling expenses incurred at casinos and certain credit-card charges.” The actions were done before the money could be accounted for, displaying “repetitive and deceptive behavior, over and over again,” the prosecutor said.
“This was a manifestation of greed,” Kumar said, adding that the nun had “abused the trust” of the community. “She wanted more than she had.”
Mark Byrne, Kreuper’s attorney, told The Post his client had accepted the judge’s one-year prison sentence, even if they were pushing for probation. He argued that while the money she stole might have affected the school’s funding, her actions “didn’t decrease the quality of education students received” at St. James.
“She’s very, very remorseful and very ashamed,” he said. “She betrayed the trust of people in the community, the parents, students, the archdiocese and the sisters. But she appreciates the outpouring of support she’s received from people who have decided that rather to judge her on these actions toward the end of her career and life, they’ve taken her whole life into consideration.”
A spokesperson with St. James did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Kreuper was 18 years old when she took her vow of poverty, according to her lawyers, and spent the next 59 years of her life dedicated to the church. She became principal at St. James Catholic School, about 20 miles outside downtown Los Angeles, in 1990. Kreuper was principal at the school for 28 years.
When she announced she was retiring in September 2018, the archdiocese conducted a financial review for the incoming principal. For years, St. James parents were told that the school was cash-strapped and unable to upgrade textbooks that were 20 years old, fund field trips or simply install an awning for the outdoor lunch area. Each time, Kreuper had the same response to the community, according to the Times: “How do you expect to pay for it?” All the while, Kreuper spoke openly about her gambling trips, saying her vice principal’s wealthy relatives funded the casino excursions to Las Vegas and Lake Tahoe, prosecutors say.
But as the archdiocese was completing its audit, it noticed something was off with the funding. Kreuper was in charge of the school’s credit union account, where she was meant to deposit cash and checks from tuition, fees and donations. Court documents show that she also oversaw the St. James Convent Account, a savings account that funded the living expenses of the nuns who worked at the school.
Starting in 2008, Kreuper diverted school funds “to pay for expenses that the order would not have approved, much less paid for,” prosecutors say. In the process, Kreuper falsified monthly and annual reports to the St. James administration to cover up her fraudulent conduct and “lulled St. James School and the Administration into believing that the school’s finances were being properly accounted for and its financial assets properly safeguarded, which, in turn, allowed defendant Kreuper to maintain her access and control of the school’s finances and accounts and, thus, continue operating the fraudulent scheme,” according to court documents. Prosecutors say the nun also ordered school employees to “alter and destroy financial records” during the audit.
Kumar said the nun’s instruction to the auditors sparked suspicion, and they reported the incident to Msgr. Michael Meyers, the pastor at St. James Church. Around the same time, a St. James parent asked question at a school meeting about an old tuition check that had an endorsement on the back of check that did not line up with the school’s primary account, the prosecutor said.
“Investigators determined the money went to accounts the school didn’t know about,” Kumar said.
According to prosecutors, Kreuper had stolen what’s estimated to have been the tuition for 14 students at the K-8 school in funds that “were intended to further the students’ education, not fund [Kreuper’s] lifestyle.”
“When confronted, the defendant admitted to stealing the money,” Kumar said. “She claimed that the salary differential between nuns and priests meant she was owed this money, which is inconsistent with the vow of poverty she took.”
Kreuper did not recognize she had a gambling problem until she was accused of embezzling more than $835,000 from the school, Byrne said.
“During the time period this was happening, she had no idea this was happening. She just enjoyed gambling,” he said. “It wasn’t until the house of cards came crashing down that she realized what she had done and started to go therapy, where she realized this addiction was a contributing factor.
He added, “It’s not meant as an excuse. It’s an explanation.”
Kreuper pleaded guilty last July. Sister Lana Chang, a vice principal who was initially implicated in the scheme, was not charged.
At the sentencing hearing, those who spoke were split on their feelings toward the nun and what she had done. Julija Garunkstis, a St. James mother who attended the school between 2005 and 2014, said Kreuper had shaken her faith.
“To know that she had been taking money from my parents and my peers’ parents the whole time I was there is extremely shocking, and it sways me away from the Catholic Church,” Garunkstis said. “Trust shouldn’t be broken like that.”
Others, such as Kevin Kearns, whose son had gone to the school, said the nun had “put the students and parents above everything else.”
“The church tells us to forgive those who have trespassed against us,” Kearns said. “I’ve used this to teach my son that we’re all human, we all make mistakes, but the power of forgiveness is the most powerful tool that we have.”
During his sentencing, Wright, a 2007 appointee under President George W. Bush, praised Kreuper for her tenure as “one heck of a teacher” at the school.
“You can be proud of that,” he said. “But somewhere along the line, you just ran completely off the road, and I think you understand that. At least I hope you do.”
She is expected to report to prison by June, Byrne said, and will be released in 2023. Her attorney said Kreuper will be on supervised release for two years once her prison sentence is complete.
“She is looking forward to getting on with life and will get treatment for her gambling addiction,” he said.
Jaclyn Peiser contributed to this report.
