Starting in 2008, Kreuper diverted school funds “to pay for expenses that the order would not have approved, much less paid for,” prosecutors say. In the process, Kreuper falsified monthly and annual reports to the St. James administration to cover up her fraudulent conduct and “lulled St. James School and the Administration into believing that the school’s finances were being properly accounted for and its financial assets properly safeguarded, which, in turn, allowed defendant Kreuper to maintain her access and control of the school’s finances and accounts and, thus, continue operating the fraudulent scheme,” according to court documents. Prosecutors say the nun also ordered school employees to “alter and destroy financial records” during the audit.