Rabbi Jill Jacobs, CEO of the rabbinical human rights organization T’ruah, said it’s important to call antisemitism what it is: “Antisemitism is hatred or prejudice of Jews as Jews.” Antisemitism regularly manifests as conspiracy theories that show up in tropes, such as how Jews supposedly control the world. For example, in the recent attack at the synagogue in Colleyville, Tex., the gunman believed he could have a rabbi call another rabbi to get a prisoner released. But many people still downplay the history of antisemitism across the globe.