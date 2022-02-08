The hearing was focused on a federal grant program that provides funding for houses of worship — and other at-risk nonprofits — to train and prepare themselves for potential physical attacks. In introducing Cytron-Walker, lawmakers noted that the number of hate crimes in general in the United States has been dramatically climbing in the past five years, and that FBI hate-crime statistics show incidents against Jews constitute nearly 55 percent of all religion-based hate crimes, even though Jews make up about 2 percent of the U.S. population.