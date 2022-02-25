Nassif, author of “The Evangelical Theology of the Orthodox Church,” spoke with Religion News Service about the crisis in Ukraine, how Orthodox Christians in the United States are responding and why events in Ukraine should concern Americans.

The conversation was conducted by email and has been edited for clarity.

How is this news from Ukraine affecting Orthodox Christians in the United States?

The Council of Bishops of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the United States believe the Russians want complete domination of the land and its resources. Under the guise of the “Soviet Union,” Russia wants not only the rich natural resources of Ukraine but also a buffer zone between itself and the Western world. These are also largely the sentiments of the Ukrainian American people.

Is there concern for the church in Ukraine?

Yes. The Council of Bishops of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the United States has directed all its clergy to pray specifically for the situation. Ukrainian families in the United States are profoundly worried about their relatives as well as Ukraine itself.

Communication, however, has been difficult or blocked. Ukrainian immigrants are shoring up their support for family members there through financial donations and organized demonstrations. I’m hearing some calling for President Biden to go beyond sanctions and use military force to defend democracy in Ukraine.

What should Americans know about how this conflict could affect religious people in Ukraine?

The religious consequences of the Russian occupation of Ukraine are enormous. There has been a long dispute, recently revived since 2018, between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Turkey over the autocephaly of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The question centers on who has the ecclesiastical authority to grant autocephaly to the Ukrainian Church. If Russia should establish itself in Ukraine, the Russian Orthodox Church will have much more power to control the fate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. As a result, the political conflicts we are now watching on television could soon become a major religious conflict as well.

There are some Americans, in particular some evangelicals, who are taking a “who cares” response or, in some ways, are supportive of Russia. What would you say to them?

Evangelicals who take a “who cares” attitude to what is going on now in Ukraine will be in for a big surprise once the dust settles. One needs only to look at what the Russians did to evangelicals after they annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

Evangelicals may well face similar governmental penalties for church gatherings, preaching and evangelistic campaigns. The growing concern is over evangelicals who allegedly “sheep steal” members of the Orthodox Church into their own Protestant ranks.