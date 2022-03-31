Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) introduced the motion on behalf of Lipstadt, who lives in his state. She teaches at Emory University in Atlanta.

Story continues below advertisement

Ossoff, who is Jewish, mentioned his great-grandparents, Israel and Annie, who fled Eastern Europe because of antisemitism in the 1910s.

“If we mean the words ‘never again,' ” he said, “then let’s confirm Deborah Lipstadt to fight antisemitism on behalf of the United States.”

Advertisement

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, the Wisconsin Democrat who presided over the session, called the vote.

“The ayes appear to have it,” Baldwin said. There were no nays.

U.S. Jews who had advocated for Lipstadt and pressed for her confirmation over many months breathed a sigh of relief. Although the position is intended to advance U.S. foreign policy on antisemitism, many American Jews, pained by rising antisemitism at home and abroad, felt it was critical.

Story continues below advertisement

“At a time when there is rising antisemitism across the globe, it is reassuring to have a tireless warrior against the world’s oldest hatred assume this essential role,” the American Jewish Committee said in a statement.

In 2019, Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) helped introduce the bipartisan Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism Act that elevated the rank of the envoy to ambassador.

Advertisement

President Biden nominated Lipstadt for the role in July. Jewish groups across the spectrum hailed the nomination. Lipstadt, an Emory professor, has taught about the Holocaust and antisemitism for 40 years and published books on the subject. Last year, she served as an expert witness in the Charlottesville civil suit against the organizers of a demonstration four years earlier that turned deadly.

Story continues below advertisement

But Lipstadt’s nomination languished after Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) objected to her nomination. He was offended, he said, by a tweet she wrote in which she said his comments about the Jan. 6 insurrection amounted to “white supremacy/nationalism.”

“You’ve never met me. You don’t know what’s in my heart. Do you?” he said at a hearing on her confirmation in February, in which he said he would not vote to confirm her.

Advertisement

Lipstadt is best known for winning a libel case in the United Kingdom filed by Holocaust denier David Irving. The story of the case inspired the 2016 movie “Denial,” in which Lipstadt was portrayed by actor Rachel Weisz.