A new Passover prayer connects Jewish tradition to Ukrainian refugees

Before Rabbi Julie Schonfeld’s Passover Seders this year, she’ll do all her usual rituals. She’ll clean her home, discarding leavened foods. She’ll cook matzoh ball soup and tzimmes, a stew made of sweet potatoes and carrots. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Then when it comes time to read the Haggada, the text that tells the story of the Jewish holiday, Schonfeld will add a new practice — reciting an original prayer that she wrote this year to connect the history of Israelites escaping slavery in Egypt to contemporary refugees searching for freedom.

With the world’s eyes on the refugee crisis in Ukraine, Schonfeld said she wanted to raise awareness that those running from their homes there are at risk of being trafficked, just as Jews believe the ancient Israelites became enslaved after fleeing famine. Adding a prayer to Passover, the widely observed Jewish holiday that begins at sundown Friday, seemed to Schonfeld like a way to draw that connection.

Advertisement

“In every generation, we must see ourselves as if we personally left Egypt,” said Schonfeld, CEO emeritus of the Rabbinical Assembly, an international association of Conservative rabbis. “We don’t need to just imagine this, right? People are living through this.”

Schonfeld’s prayer, called “The Fifth Child: The Refugee Child,” fits in a centuries-old section of the Haggada that describes four paradigmatic children and how they would respond to learning about the Israelites’ exodus. The wise child, the rebellious child, the simple child and the child who doesn’t even know how to ask are entry points to explaining the Passover story in different ways.

The new prayer asks Jews to reflect on the 33 million children displaced from their homes in 2020, according to UNICEF, and the millions of Ukrainian children who have become refugees in recent weeks as Russian forces assault their country. “The Fifth Child” urges believers to see not only themselves, but also contemporary refugees, as the Israelites in the Passover story and to take action to protect them.

Advertisement

“By reading the Haggadah at the Passover Seder, we acknowledge that the Exodus is not only a story from ancient times but a story for all times,” the prayer says.

For Jacqueline Eyl, incorporating Schonfeld’s refugee prayer into her Seder will be a way of connecting the ancient Israelites to the exodus of people forced from their homes in search of safety. After reading the prayer, Eyl said, she plans to open up discussion that she hopes will include reflection on the comforts that she and her guests take for granted and on how they can create homes for displaced people.

“So many individuals and families are going through that journey right now, all around us, all the time,” said Eyl, who lives in Northwest Washington. “So it forces us to think about what is freedom, what is home, what is safety, what does it mean to us and how valuable it is to us.”

Advertisement

Yuliy Kleban, an electrical engineer in the Chicago suburbs, knows firsthand what it means to lack safety. Born in Kyiv, Ukraine, he came to the United States as a refugee in 1994 to escape antisemitic persecution. His experience of oppression, he said, makes Passover’s theme of liberation from slavery resonate strongly for him.

This year, the holiday feels particularly meaningful to Kleban. Many of his fellow Ukrainians consider themselves like the ancient Israelites who fled slavery in Egypt, he said. They’re similarly seeking freedom and prosperity, he said, and feel that God is on their side.

“For me, this idea of freedom worth fighting, freedom worth sacrifice — this is what resonates with me,” Kleban said of the Passover story.

Some American Jews have a complicated relationship with Ukraine, where many of their ancestors once feared for their safety amid rampant antisemitism. Despite that history, Schonfeld said her prayer urges Jews to embrace today’s Ukrainians as innocent of that persecution and to help them as they face dire humanitarian conditions.

Advertisement

The refugee prayer, Schonfeld said, stands in contrast to the four preceding prayers that use children as a framework for teaching the Passover story. “The Fifth Child” is instead about prompting those at the Seder to listen better and to do more to help people who’ve been displaced, she said.

“Some of us happen to be lucky enough to not be the refugees in the story, but this is not a historic story,” Schonfeld said of the Passover tale. “This is happening now. We don’t have to imagine that we’re living in it. We are living in it.”

Ann Lewis, of Chevy Chase, Md., said she plans to recite the refugee prayer as her family takes turns reading the Haggada at their Seder this year. She said she was struck by the parallels that the prayer draws between the Passover story and the experiences of contemporary refugees and that she hopes the prayer will inspire action to respond to their needs.

Advertisement

“The whole point of the Passover ceremony is telling the story — that in every generation, you tell the story. Because when you learn history, you can learn from it,” said Lewis, a former communications director for President Bill Clinton. “And that’s what I hope we do this year, too — that we will be telling a story, both the ancient story and now a contemporary story.”

The contemporary story will strike Corey-Jan Albert in a new way this year, she said. Years ago, Albert wrote a Haggada centering on five Seder tables at different points in history, including pogrom-era Russia, where she had thought that her grandmother was born. After recently learning that her grandmother was from northwest Ukraine, Albert said, her scene of people struggling for liberation from antisemitic pogroms feels even more poignant to her.

Albert, of Roswell, Ga., expects that hearing her friends and family read her Haggada this year will help her imagine being present in the original Passover story — a central practice of the Seder. The traditional Passover tale, the scene of Russian pogroms in the early 20th century and the contemporary war in Ukraine all resonate with her as stories of people who have found themselves under assault.

“I think it’s going to be impossible not to think that what we’re talking about as history, as a thing that happened to other people in the past,” Albert said, “it’s so much more immediate now.”

GiftOutline Gift Article