At Sunday services, D.C.-area churches tackle Supreme Court draft leak

Just steps from the U.S. Supreme Court, the music of an organ floated out a church door Sunday as streams of women walked past, bundled against the wind and chill, clutching pink posters and cardboard signs to their chests. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Bans off our bodies,” some signs said. “Protect women,” others said. As a crowd was gathering outside the court in D.C. to rally for abortion rights Sunday morning, congregants of the many churches in and around the nation’s capital grappled with how to address the leak of a draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending nearly 50 years of a constitutional right to abortion.

For some, the draft opinion was cause for celebration — an answer to years of prayers. For others, the draft was a sign of darker days to come and a frightening reminder that other rights may soon come under threat.

A progressive pastor calls for action

At the Lutheran Church of the Reformation in D.C., the Rev. Emily E. Ewing was preparing to deliver a sermon unlike any they had done before.

As abortion rights demonstrators just one block away chanted, “My body, my choice,” Ewing would speak a word from the pulpit they had never uttered before a congregation: abortion.

Ewing, who is nonbinary and uses the pronouns they and them, has been an ordained pastor in the Lutheran church since 2014 and has routinely given sermons about progressive issues, including LGBTQ rights and inclusiveness in the church.

But until now, Ewing had never addressed reproductive justice.

“How could I not?” Ewing said of the decision to do so. “How can anyone continue to stay silent?”

And so, after the first hymn and greeting, after the children’s choir performed a song for Mother’s Day — “I just thank you, Mama, for making me me” — and the congregation joined their voices in prayer, Ewing stepped forward.

“This week has been a difficult week for many of us,” Ewing said. “Rights that we thought we had, that we thought were guaranteed, feel like they are about to be snatched away from our hands.”

The Lutheran Church of the Reformation has for 153 years gathered for worship just steps away from the U.S. Capitol and Supreme Court. The congregation’s history is one of social justice — aiding refugees and supporting LGBTQ families.

Ewing invoked this history, saying this church is known “as a place of welcome.”

But progressive faith communities such as this one, Ewing said, have “not been showing up in word and deed” to support those who have had or will need an abortion.

Ewing decried the loud voices of antiabortion churches, adding that this viewpoint had drowned out others, including those of other Christians who do not share their world view.

“Outlawing abortion does not make it decrease; it makes it unsafe,” Ewing said. “In the church, we have been afraid to name reproductive justice, and that has made the one in four people with uteruses who have had abortions feel even more isolated.”

In the pews, a man shifted, wrapping his arms around his wife.

“This church supports ongoing access to legal abortion,” Ewing said. “We have faith in a God that does not abandon us in the difficulty of our lives.”

Kathryn Tobias, 72, an assistant minister and member of the choir, paused on her way out to tell Ewing that she only recently learned how a botched abortion changed the course of her own family. Her grandfather’s first wife, she said, died of injuries following an abortion attempt in the 1910s.

“They used a knitting needle,” Tobias said. “That really brought it home for me.”

Ewing said they largely received heartfelt thanks from those in attendance Sunday.

“The idea of being pro-life or pro-choice — that’s political. All people of faith believe in life and choice,” said former pastor Ted Steege, 79. “What we disagree about is how to reconcile those two things.”

‘The answer is: ‘Let’s find ways to support women’

Inside the packed Del Ray Baptist Church in Alexandria, new mothers cradled their infants, ready to indulge in their first Mother’s Day. Some pregnant women, smiling, whispered hellos to the wide-eyed babies.

Toddlers played in the foyer and young couples sat in the pews as Bill Deckert stepped up to address the congregation.

“Father, we pray for women in this nation, and even potentially in this room, who find themselves with an unplanned pregnancy and see the only option is having an abortion,” said Deckert, a lay pastor at the church that is firmly opposed to abortion.

Kelly, 25, listened with her 5-year-old daughter and thought of the uncertainty that consumed her when, as a newly pregnant 19-year-old whose boyfriend would soon abandon her, she had no idea how she could manage being a single mother.

Though she never seriously considered an abortion, she said, the fear of telling her stern mother about her unplanned pregnancy and of being responsible for someone else’s life when she was just out of high school was overwhelming.

“I felt really alone,” said Kelly, who spoke on the condition that her last name not be used to protect her daughter’s identity. “I understand the fear.”

Garrett Kell, the church’s lead pastor, said Del Ray Baptist works to address that fear and show women who might be considering abortion that there are other options.

The church embraced Kelly and continues to help her with expenses and school tuition after she enrolled six years ago in the Assist Pregnancy Center, a faith-based nonprofit group in Annandale that counsels women who are potential candidates for abortion.

“When we think of pro-life, we’re not just thinking of: ‘Don’t go through with an abortion,’ ” Kell said. “The mom is a life, too. We want to welcome her, too. This is hard.”

Others in the congregation of mostly young professionals said not enough people realize that raising a child is a shared responsibility — involving fathers, extended family and the larger society. In that context, abortion can seem like the easy way out if that support isn’t there, they said.

Katie Montoya held her 10-month-old daughter on her knee inside the foyer as another pastor delivered an impassioned sermon about the providence of God.

Montoya, an appellate law attorney in Washington, said she became pregnant just as she was about to go to law school.

Where some women might be tempted to either stall their career plans or forgo the pregnancy, Montoya said, she and her husband, Mike, agreed that he would stay at home to care for their now 6-year-old child.

Now, with her career established, he recently finished law school.

“It wasn’t my dream to give up,” she said. “It was us as a couple saying, ‘We will make sacrifices at different times.’ ”

Rebecca Disch stood nearby with the 10-month-old girl who recently became her foster daughter. The girl’s mother wasn’t prepared to be a parent but is still involved in the girl’s life, Disch said.

“The answer isn’t, ‘Let’s kill these babies,’ ” she said. “The answer is, ‘Let’s find ways to support women.’ ”

Sarah Pulliam Bailey contributed to this report.

