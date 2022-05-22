Explosive Southern Baptist sex abuse report expected to be released Sunday

Placeholder while article actions load

Leaders in the Southern Baptist Convention on Sunday are expected to release the findings of a major third-party investigation into how sex abuse cases have been handled by prominent leaders within the nation’s largest Protestant denomination. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The report — the first investigation of its kind in a massive denomination like the SBC — is expected to send shock waves into a conservative Christian community that has had explosive internal battles over how to handle sex abuse. Insiders say the investigation will reveal upsetting details of specific abuse cases but also shine a light on how the cases were handled by national leaders.

A nearly 300-page report, which is expected to be published at 4 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, has been highly anticipated for the past year since Southern Baptists called for an investigation during their annual meeting in Nashville in 2021.

Since decades of sex abuse and coverups in the Catholic Church were reported by the Boston Globe in 2002, some U.S. dioceses have published lists of priests they say have been credibly accused of sexual abuse, to prevent the transfer of abusers to other churches. Southern Baptist leaders have resisted creating a nationwide database because of how the denomination operates.

Unlike the Catholic Church, the SBC has a non-hierarchical structure that allows churches to operate independently while pooling their financial resources to fund seminaries and missions. That structure prompted Southern Baptist leaders to tell members in 2007 that the convention could not develop a database of sex abuse offenders.

Jules Woodson, a sexual abuse victim who helped set off a recent reckoning over abuse in the Southern Baptist Convention, said Saturday that she expects the report to be historic for the denomination.

“This is going to need to be a cultural change,” said Woodson, whose 2018 allegation that her Southern Baptist youth pastor sexually assaulted her was viewed as a tipping point into leading the denomination to confront sex abuse. “You don’t change a culture overnight. The first part of that is acknowledging what has happened. Nobody can naysay or deny or act ignorant anymore.”

The third-party investigation into actions between 2000 and 2021, which was conducted by a group called Guidepost Solutions, focused narrowly on actions by the SBC’s Executive Committee, which handles financial and administrative duties. Although Southern Baptist churches operate independently from one another, the Nashville-based Executive Committee distributes the $121 million cooperative program budget that funds its missions, seminaries and ministries.

The issue of sex abuse within SBC churches has roiled the denomination for the past several years and was a major topic at its annual meeting in 2019, just months after the Houston Chronicle published an investigative series.

With 13 million members, the SBC has seen a steady decline in membership for the past several years. The report comes just weeks before its next big gathering, June 12-15 in Anaheim, Calif., where several thousand members are expected discuss next steps.

During Executive Committee meetings in 2021, some members argued against waiving attorney-client privilege, which would give investigators access to records of conversations on legal matters among the committee’s members and staff. They said doing so went against the advice of convention lawyers and could bankrupt the SBC by exposing it to lawsuits.

The debate over waiving privilege upset a large swath of Southern Baptists, causing some to believe the Executive Committee was not doing the “will of the messengers,” or following the lead of lay leaders who had already voted in favor of doing so. It also led to the resignation of the head of the Executive Committee, Ronnie Floyd, who also once served as president of the SBC and was on Donald Trump’s advisory council ahead of his election in 2016.

The issue of sex abuse was a prominent theme in private letters written by Russell Moore, who left his position in 2021 as head of the SBC’s policy arm, the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission. The letters were made public after his departure, and included allegations about the mishandling of sex abuse claims at the highest levels of the SBC.

One of Moore’s letters took aim at the Executive Committee. He described the “spiritual and psychological abuse of sexual abuse survivors by the Executive Committee itself,” as well as “a pattern of attempted intimidation of those who speak on such matters.”

Grant Gaines, a Southern Baptist pastor in Murfreesboro, Tenn., said Saturday that he expects the Guidepost report to show a pattern of negligence among church leaders.

“I think probably one of the biggest things that the report might give us is just showing negligence on the part of lots of people, not just a few bad apples,” he said. “Pastors all over the place and denominational workers across the board who just through bad practices have not had a plan if something were reported.”

Gaines said his own Belle Aire Baptist Church has had policies in place such as having at least two adults in a nursery room and background checks for volunteers, but it has gone through extra steps this past year to work with a group called GRACE to add more training and awareness around sex abuse for his whole congregation. He thinks the report will show the denomination what preventive steps it could take.

“As painful as it might be, it’s nothing like the pain survivors have felt, the resistance they have felt in getting things changed,” he said. “I think we need to let it expose what needs to be exposed.”

