As Southern Baptists gather, right-wing faction sounds alarms

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Southern Baptists filled a cavernous hotel ballroom Sunday to hear a warning: Don’t cooperate or compromise with the devil. And this week, as their huge denomination gathers for its annual meeting and to elect a new president, the urgent warning was aimed at their fellow Southern Baptists. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “You don’t advance the kingdom of God by lining up with the kingdom of Satan,” John MacArthur, a dean of conservative evangelical preaching, told the audience, referring to topics from the role of women to addressing racism. “You will never advance the kingdom of God by being popular with the world. If you think you will, you’re doing the devil’s work. How can you negotiate with people who hate Christ, hate God, hate the Bible and hate the gospel?”

The host of the part-prayer gathering, part-campaign rally on the first night of the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting was the Conservative Baptist Network (CBN), an upstart group that some observers have compared with the MAGA wing of the Republican Party. The network was formed two years ago in response to the issues of institutional racism and sexual abuse as priorities in the nation’s largest Protestant denomination.

In the Southern Baptist Convention, where women aren’t allowed to be head pastors, same-sex marriage is opposed and 70 percent of its nearly 14 million members vote Republican, the CBN’s leaders and supporters say the situation is an emergency. And this week, they hope to elect a president who agrees.

“Pretty soon it will be women preachers, social justice, then racism, then CRT [critical race theory], then victimization because the world is a ball and chain, and when you’re hooked, it will take you to the bottom. They hate the truth,” MacArthur said to a crowd that flipped through the night between pin-drop silence and cheers of “that’s true!”

The SBC tends to reflect the state of White evangelicalism in America. Nearly 10,000 Southern Baptists are expected to vote on business matters Tuesday and Wednesday, including on sex abuse revisions.

After messengers at last year’s meeting approved an investigation into the SBC executive committee’s handling of sex abuse claims, the convention had hired a third-party investigative firm called Guidepost Solutions to issue a major report that suggested a years-long coverup of abuse by Southern Baptists leaders. Guidepost published a tweet supporting the LGBTQ community this month, and some Southern Baptist leaders unleashed criticism in response.

Like with many institutions, more White evangelicals are questioning their leaders and are willing to break away. They are fighting over things including: Is acknowledgment of institutional racism akin to an embrace of critical race theory, and is that unbiblical?

Some recent SBC presidents have mirrored a huge swath of their members, especially younger ones, by beginning to emphasize issues such as poverty, racism and sexism rather than primarily conservative sexual and gender mores. And there is a right flank that doesn’t like it.

Benjamin Cole, longtime SBC member and chronicler of SBC politics at the Baptist Blogger site, said he believes the Conservative Baptist Network is more focused on division and political power.

“With respect to CRT, women in ministry, whatever the issue is, I’m not saying they don’t have legitimate concerns, but they have so exaggerated the problem in order to mobilize the uninformed to fight this specter of Marxism and liberalism,” Cole said. “I think there is widespread agreement in the SBC on things that matter. But in all democratic organizations, it’s not all of the registered voters who decide. It’s the impassioned mob that matters.”

Tom Buck, an outspoken Texas conservative, said Sunday that he isn’t a formal member of the CBN but attended and supports the group. He called a 2019 SBC vote calling critical race theory and intersectionality useful “analytical tools” that are evidence of a problem.

“Anything you elevate will be problematic,” he told The Washington Post. “There is what I’d call a lack of confidence and commitment to sufficiency of scripture.”

He said the group was also important because of what he called a rise in women preaching. Asked to name any of the 47,000 SBC churches with a female head pastor, Buck said he knew of a few with female assistant pastors.

Buck said that as he considers sex abuse revisions the convention might make, he was concerned that the accused might not be guaranteed to know who their accuser was and could be treated as guilty until proved innocent. He feels current norms are sufficient, which say any pastor who allows “unrepentant” sexual abusers to stay in their church should be booted from the SBC.

“And it’s not just sex abuse, but there are lots of other issues with people living in unrepentant sin that need to be dealt with,” Buck told The Post.

The lead candidates for SBC president this week include Tom Ascol, a Florida pastor who is not a member of the CBN but was endorsed by them Sunday and spoke at the prayer rally. Also running is Bart Barber, a Texas pastor who has served in various SBC leadership roles.

The size and influence of the conservative network is hard to assess. The group releases no data about its membership or funders, and its spokesman, Louisiana Pastor Brad Jurkovich, did not return calls or emails for comment.

A judge in Louisiana last week ordered Jurkovich to turn over 10 years of financial records to former members of his church who claim he did not inform church members that funds meant for supporting missionaries were instead used to support the CBN.

Several longtime observers and members of the SBC say the two men are in many ways similar in their conservative beliefs. In the past, the key difference between them — and between Ascol and many on the SBC far right — would have been theological.

Broadly speaking, in American Christianity, the two leading candidates would be considered as next to each other, said Griffin Gulledge, a Georgia pastor who sees Ascol as divisive and politically motivated.

“It’s their engagement of politics” that differentiates them. Ascol has appeared in recent weeks on secular conservative media shows, and MacArthur has been represented by Jenna Ellis, a lawyer for former president Donald Trump.

“What is this really about when it comes down to it? The SBC is the largest Protestant denomination in the United States. It’s very powerful and influential and has wide-ranging power in think tanks and other places,” Gulledge said. “Donald Trump made that power greater, and there are those who see [the SBC] as an influence hub for the culture and the American political system and don’t want to lose it to someone who doesn’t see it as a political tool.”

