Medal of Freedom awarded to Catholic nun and Muslim human rights advocate

Two D.C.-area faith activists are among the 17 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the White House announced Friday. The medal is the country’s highest civilian honor, “presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors,” according to the press release from the White House.

Among them is Sister Simone Campbell, a longtime anti-poverty activist known for launching tours of Nuns on the Bus, cross-country publicity trips organized by nuns looking to highlight policy issues related to health care, poverty, hunger and shelter. Campbell and others would sometimes run the tours in connection with elections, aiming at candidates whose budgets cut services to the poor.

The 76-year-old attorney lives in Southwest Washington and led the NETWORK lobbying group from 2004 until 2021.

“I am deeply honored by this unexpected recognition, which highlights the important work of lifting up the experiences of ordinary people in our nation in order to make policy that works for all,” she wrote Friday to The Washington Post. She said she is grateful to President Biden “for this honor and trust that our work for economic justice and political healing might receive a renewed focus in these challenging times.”

Another winner is Khizr Khan, an attorney and Gold Star father who became a national name in 2016 after criticizing then-candidate Donald Trump for his proposal to ban all Muslims from the United States. Khan, who now lives in Charlottesville, lost his son in Iraq in 2004 when the younger Khan, Humayun, an Army captain, was killed by a suicide bomber.

Khan is the founder of the Constitution Literacy and National Unity Center. He is a prominent advocate for the rule of law and religious freedom and served on the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.

