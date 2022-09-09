With Francis’s blessing, Italian church transforms trans community

Listen 8 min Gift Article Share

VATICAN CITY — The Church of the Immaculate Blessed Virgin looks out onto the Mediterranean from Torvaianica, a beach town 20 miles from Rome that’s known more for its Mafia incursions, drugs and sex trafficking than its scenery. On a recent gray morning, after a celebration for the Assumption of Mary, a handful of middle-aged parish volunteers were at work cleaning up.

The Rev. Andrea Conocchia, the pastor, showed up in sweatpants and a T-shirt reading “God is great and Jesus loves me,” a gift for his 25th anniversary of celebrating his first Mass. He apologized for his voice, still worn out from guiding the Mary procession down the town’s windy beach.

Conocchia said he’s a big fan of liturgies, Masses and processions, but he prefers ministry that is immersed in his community. His cellphone erupts constantly with WhatsApp messages. His favored office is the coffee shop overlooking the beach just off Torvaianica’s main square.

“I’m not just a priest at the altar. I am a priest right now,” he explained as he loaded up on espresso and chunks of jam tart in the coffee bar for the team tidying up.

In the past two years, Conocchia has gained fame for serving a particular community that found him shortly after he arrived at Blessed Virgin: a group of trans women, whose lives he has changed both practically and spiritually.

Since April, at the invitation of the Vatican, Conocchia has brought four groups of LGBTQ people to meet Pope Francis and receive needed medical care. And since becoming known for his work in Torvaianica, he has started conducting prayer sessions via Zoom with disenfranchised LGBTQ Catholics across Italy.

The trans women in Torvaianica sought out Conocchia for basic needs. Most of them sex workers, they had been left without clients, and therefore income, by the coronavirus pandemic. Because many are HIV-positive, they are at higher risk for serious illness. As immigrants, they could not take advantage of Italy’s health-care system.

“When the pandemic hit, we as trans people had to knock on doors because we had nothing to eat,” said Claudia Salas, in a mix of Italian and her native-Argentine Spanish. “When I went to [one nearby] church, they closed the door on me. They suggested to go to the parish of Torvaianica. Don Andrea was the only one to bring God to us.”

Conocchia had arrived at Blessed Virgin months before from a small chapel in Lido dei Pini, a half-hour down the coast, where he had spent much of his time preaching on the streets. As the pandemic descended on Italy in 2020, the Italian government demanded that churches close. Conocchia obeyed until one morning, after saying Mass to the nuns who live at the church complex, he saw a line of people in the church’s piazza. “They were families, people dependent on undeclared or seasonal work, migrants, and in the crowd there were three trans women,” he said.

Despite fears of spreading covid-19, not least to his aging mother who lives with him, Conocchia opened the doors. The second day, there were four trans women, he said; the next, there were eight.

At first, he offered the women food and money through the local chapter of Caritas, the Catholic charitable organization. He helped Salas get documented and find work as a cleaner, seamstress and cook to get her off the streets.

As the group continued to grow, Conocchia came up with the idea of having the women write to Pope Francis. Some told him they would be ashamed to describe their lives to the pope.

But the letters went to Rome, and in April 2020, the pope sent money and food to Blessed Virgin through Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, the official dispenser of Francis’s philanthropy.

Since early in his pontificate, Francis has taken a novel approach to LGBTQ issues. In 2013, in response to a question about gay priests, he replied, “Who am I to judge?” He has met with a Spanish trans man and his partner at the Vatican and praised the work of the Rev. James Martin, the American Jesuit who advocates for inclusion for LGBTQ Catholics.

Last year, not long after the Vatican’s office of doctrine issued a document calling the blessing of same-sex couples a sin, Francis overhauled the office and removed those responsible.

Francis has stopped short of definitively changing Catholic teaching, which still regards homosexuality as “intrinsically disordered.” He has called gender theory a form of “ideological colonization,” especially when taught in schools. Measured against this doctrinal stance, the pope’s steps toward openness to the LGBTQ community are mere gestures, but outside Vatican circles they have been seen as earthshaking.

At Easter 2021, Krajewski called Conocchia to tell him to bring the trans women and others in need to the Vatican to receive coronavirus vaccination and health checkups. When Conocchia arrived at the Vatican City gates with two busloads in tow, Vatican officials asked the pope whether they should be allowed inside. Francis ordered them to be admitted, saying, “Ask for their names, ask for anything they need, but do not ask them about their sex,” according to activist Juan Carlos Cruz, a friend of the pope’s.

The next day at the papal audience, Conocchia ushered the women forward to meet the pontiff. “When I touched his hand, I was lost for words,” Minerva Motta Nuñes said. She offered him a traditional leather cup from Peru, where she was born.

Afterward, Conocchia said, the pope told him: “Keep going, continue in this ministry, you are doing well.”

Conocchia said he has been reinvigorated by the pope’s approval, especially after the pastor’s efforts to open the church to the LGBTQ community have led to pushback. Some in Torvaianica were angry that the trans women received vaccination before other residents. Conocchia said it’s not uncommon for disapproving members of his flock to ask him how long he thinks he will be stationed at the parish.

Two local priests, both from Africa, support the pope and his message of inclusion but say focusing on questions of sexuality seems out of touch with the demand for food, medicine and financial independence in their native countries. The Rev. Blaise Mayuma Nkwa, from Congo, where there are more Catholics per capita than any other nation in Africa, won’t go on Conocchia’s trips in the company of the trans women. When the subject came up at lunch, the otherwise cheerful priest turned quiet.

The Rev. Omero Mananga, Conocchia’s deputy, worried about explaining Francis’s vision to the die-hard core of older women at Blessed Virgin. “What will happen when our little old ladies die?” Conocchia asked in reply, before answering, mostly to himself: “It will be all over … preaching to no one in empty chapels.”

According to 2021 data from Italy’s statistics agency, more than 30 percent of those who attend Mass once a week are older than 75. The same report found that even in Catholic Italy, only 19 percent of people attend religious services regularly.

The trans women say Francis’s message of inclusion is slowly changing the church. “He moves forward as the world moves forward,” said Marcella Demarco Muniz, who met Francis at a general audience in April.

Blessed Virgin is moving forward with him, setting a new standard for LGBTQ Catholics in Italy wishing to be reconciled with the church. After Conocchia’s efforts appeared in several newspapers, groups from all over the peninsula have asked him for advice.

“We cannot go back,” Conocchia said one afternoon, after presiding at back-to-back funerals. “Pope Francis has pushed the church in a new direction.”

— Religion News Service

