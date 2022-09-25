National Cathedral raises $115 million for earthquake repairs, future

Listen 8 min Gift Article Share

Washington National Cathedral marked its 115th birthday on Sunday with the announcement that $115 million has been raised to finish repairing damages caused by an earthquake 11 years ago and lay a firm financial foundation for its future. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Cathedral officials said the ongoing private funding campaign will be used to enhance the cathedral’s growing digital ministry, restore its 84-year-old organ and pay for the renovation of the former College of Preachers, a Gothic-style stone hall adjacent to the cathedral that has been closed since the 2008 recession. The building, which has been renamed the Virginia Mae Center in honor of a major benefactor, will host leadership seminars, educational programs centering on social and racial justice, and retreats for artists and musicians.

The Very Rev. Randolph “Randy” Marshall Hollerith, the cathedral’s dean, said the five-year effort reached its preliminary goal after a low-profile campaign to identify committed donors began three years ago. The overall target is to raise $150 million.

Cathedral officials hope to raise the remainder over the next two years and direct some of those funds toward tackling the thorniest earthquake-related damage yet: the cathedral’s central tower, whose cracked pinnacles still wear a crown of heavy steel girders to bind them and lock them in place. That job alone is expected to take at least eight more years, cathedral officials said.

Hollerith said that in addition to underwriting capital repairs, the new funding will be used to support the cathedral’s continuing operations, which can cost as much as $50,000 a day.

“What we always think is that if we’re doing the work that we’re supposed to be doing, then the support and resources will be there,” said Hollerith, who arrived in 2016 with a reputation as a shrewd fundraiser. He said the cathedral operates on a $25 million annual budget and employs 86 people full-time.

Hollerith acknowledged that the tempo of repairs has been slow since the August 2011 earthquake and inflicted $38 million in damages. But he said the pace also has been dictated by funding, as well as the exacting and complex nature of the work on one of the District’s highest buildings. Much of the stone restoration has been done by hand.

Hollerith said the cathedral, which has completed about $24 million in earthquake-related repairs to date, has avoided siphoning off capital funding from its continuing operations.

“It was important that we not take away money from the mission of this place in order to repair pinnacles at the top of this place. That work is important, but it shouldn’t detract from what we’re here for,” Hollerith said.

Washington National Cathedral’s latest fundraising campaign also highlights its dual mission as an Episcopal house of worship and as a monument in the nation’s capital. Hollerith said that, owing to its location, the cathedral strives to balance a religious ministry dedicated to engaging with important issues of the day and providing a welcoming spiritual home for people across the political spectrum. It serves as a prominent venue for ceremonial events that blend religious observance and affairs of state, such as presidents’ funerals or last week’s memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II. Before the pandemic, the cathedral drew about 250,000 tourists a year; its congregation numbers more than 1,500, while as many as 10,000 tune in on Sundays from afar.

“First and foremost, we are a church. We are an Episcopal church committed to the reconciling love of Jesus Christ,” Hollerith said. “That being said, we also happen to be a monument in the sense of being one of the most beautiful and grandest buildings in Washington, D.C. And so we live and stand on that first piece, that we’re a church: Worship, music, prayer is fundamental to who we are. Being a monument is part of our stewardship — taking care of this beautiful place.”

The idea that Washington should have a monumental church befitting the nation’s capital goes back to George Washington and the earliest days of its founding. But it became the life’s mission of Washington’s first Episcopal bishop, the Right Rev. Henry Yates Satterlee, at the end of the 19th century. Satterlee envisioned a structure that would “inspire combined religious and patriotic feelings,” according to a June 1907 story in The Washington Post, when the church’s design was unveiled.

The plans called for a cathedral — officially named the Cathedral Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, and designed in the 14th-century Gothic style — modeled after those in Europe. About 10,000 people, including President Theodore Roosevelt, attended the ceremonial laying of the cornerstone that September. At the time, church officials estimated its cost at $5 million or more.

On a tour last week, Hollerith wove past hard-hatted workers putting finishing touches on the Virginia Mae Center’s renovations, recalling how he became fond of the building’s “Harry Potter-style” mishmash of Gothic and Tudor architectural styles as a young priest studying there nearly 30 years ago.

“So when I came as dean and learned that the College had been closed, it was very special to me personally — not only as my role as dean, but personally — to see if we could get it back open again,” Hollerith said.

Cathedral officials said a $17 million gift from Virginia C. Mars and her four daughters — a family with ties to the Mars candy fortune — was the catalyst allowing work to proceed on the 1929 building, which will house the new Cathedral College of Faith and Culture.

Renovations to the four-story structure — five, if one includes its tower — included restoring a colorful painted ceiling in the entryway; adding an improved elevator; installing new glass in cloisters overlooking the garth, or small courtyard; modernizing its kitchen; expanding conference spaces and equipping them with videoconferencing technology; and creating private quarters for visiting artists or composers.

Next in line for an overhaul is the church’s long-suffering pipe organ. Installed in 1938 by Ernest M. Skinner and Son Organ Co., the electromechanical behemoth has suffered the effects of time and earthquake-induced water damage.

Thomas Sheehan, cathedral organist and its associate director of music, skittered his fingers across the keys Thursday to show why the machine needs work: Not all of its trumpets trumpet, and plenty of keys strike dead notes.

Among the organ’s 10,650 pipes, made of soft lead and varying in size from pencils to downspouts, are many that have gone missing, become droopy or bent over time. Others have been stopped up on purpose with cotton balls or whatever else came to hand in an emergency after air valves stuck open. The electromechanical machine, along with the computer that helps run it, has become so finicky that Sheehan avoids some tunes and composers altogether.

“I never, ever want to play anything that won’t come out the way I want it to sound,” he said, “so what I end up doing instead is constricting what I play.”

Fixing the organ will mean disassembling the thing and shipping it to Connecticut for repairs, he said.

And then there is the structure itself, with its towering walls of stone, its flying buttresses and its weird populace of gargoyles and grotesques watching the city from on high.

Joe Alonso, Washington National Cathedral’s head stonemason, said the earthquake’s violent energy traveled from the depths of the Earth to the very top of the cathedral, snapping the delicate stone pinnacles like whips. Some rotated or cracked, sending chunks of stone, including an angel, tumbling to the roof below.

Fixing the damage has been difficult, especially some 300 feet in the air, Alonso said. But he’s already thinking about the day, still years from now, when the tower is finished and the angel can be returned to its place.

“I can see that being the symbolic final piece: the fallen angel,” Alonso said.

But he said the money has to be there first. And that’s why the cathedral’s staff celebrated its 115th birthday by essentially asking for a gift — and expressing confidence its wishes would be answered.

“Although we’re fundamentally a Christian church and Episcopal church, great cathedrals like this have this wonderful ability to be places of encounter with the holy whether you’re Christian, whether you’re Jewish — whatever you are, agnostic, a seeker,” Hollerith said. “You know, it creates space for those encounters, and that’s very important to us, that we reflect the nation in that way.”

