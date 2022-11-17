Md. probe of Baltimore Archdiocese finds more than 600 clergy sexual abuse victims

Listen Gift Article Share

A nearly four-year investigation of the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore found more than 600 young victims of clergy sexual abuse over 80 years, a court filing by the Maryland attorney general said Thursday. The probe, the second in the country, after Pennsylvania, by a state prosecutor, seeks to bring accountability and detail to cases long covered up or shrouded by statutes of limitation.

The filing by Attorney General Brian Frosh comes on the 20th anniversary year of the public explosion of the Catholic sexual abuse scandal in America, starting with a series by The Boston Globe. Major reforms and multibillion-dollar legal settlements have shrunk the number of accusations over the decades, but advocates in and out of the church say that full restitution has never come and such chronicles are important.

“Now is the time for reckoning,” said the 35-page filing in Baltimore City Circuit Court that asks a judge to approve release of the full 456-page report. Because the report includes information from grand jury testimony, a judge’s approval is required. “Publicly airing the transgressions of the Church is critical to holding people and institutions accountable and improving the way sexual abuse allegations are handled going forward.”

The filing says the report identifies victims from preschool to young adulthood. A spokesperson for Frosh said they reached to age 18.

The filing says the report identifies 115 priests who have already been prosecuted or identified by the church as “credibly accused,” and that it includes another 43 priests “accused of sexual abuse but not identified publicly by the Archdiocese.” That is 157 cases.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many, if any of the 43 are new cases. The archdiocese lists 152 priests on its website as credibly accused.

“The investigation also revealed that the Archdiocese filed to report many allegations of sexual abuse, conduct adequate investigations of alleged abuse, remove the abusers from the ministry or restrict their access to children. Instead, it went to great lengths to keep the abuse secret,” the filing says.

Earlier Thursday, before the filing, a spokesman for the archdiocese said it has “fully cooperated” since Frosh began the investigation in January 2019, including providing more than 100,000 papers.

“The Archdiocese recognizes that the release of a report on child sexual abuse over many decades would undoubtedly be a source of renewed pain for survivors of abuse and their loved ones, as well as for faithful of the Archdiocese. The Archdiocese continues to offer its profound apologies to all who were harmed by a minister of the Church and assure them of our heartfelt prayers for their continued healing. The Archdiocese remains committed to pastoral outreach to those who have been harmed as well as to protect children in the future,” wrote Christian Kendzierski. “Any request the AG made of the Archdiocese, the Archdiocese has cooperated with and will continue to cooperate.”

David Lorenz, Maryland leader of SNAP, an organization that advocates for church abuse victims, said he was struggling to digest the scope of abuse and called the report “disturbing.”

“This the tip of the iceberg,” he said, “and I just wish I could reach out to each of them and say: ‘It’s okay, it’s not your fault. Please seek help. There are people out there helping, who want to help, who will believe you, who won’t ridicule you, who won’t deny what happened to you. No matter how bad you think it is, it was never your fault.’ ”

Erin Cox contributed. This story is developing and will be updated.

