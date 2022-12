The death of Pope Benedict XVI

The latest: Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died Saturday at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery within Vatican City. His death could reshape the Catholic Church. Here’s a look at his life in pictures.

Benedict’s legacy: Benedict was the first pope to resign in 600 years and his decision to step down transformed his legacy. These are some his most significant — and controversial — quotes.

The funeral: The funeral Mass for Pope Benedict will take place on Thursday, Jan. 5, but not all papal funeral traditions may apply to an ex-pope. Here’s what we know about the funeral so far.