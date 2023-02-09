Donations to Catholic parishes steady, post-pandemic, but by far fewer donors

Listen Gift Article Share

New research out Thursday shows congregational giving among Catholics — the country’s biggest faith community — is back to pre-pandemic levels but is being shouldered by a much smaller number of donors. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The rare study, by the Center for Church Management at Villanova University’s business school, reflects the way the pandemic accelerated pre-covid-19 trends, including a decline in religious affiliation and congregational membership and fewer Americans giving to charity in general.

Those who study such issues say the impact of the covid-19 crisis on giving also has not ended. The pandemic transformed many aspects of religious life. Thousands of congregations accustomed to the in-person, pass-the-plate kind of giving shifted to digital options, experimenting with new places and spiritual practices or bailing on religion altogether. It is not yet possible to tell what those shifts will mean for congregational giving, which both sustains houses of worship and has been a key source of American charity.

Philanthropy experts say they also do not fully understand the impact of new platforms for giving — such as GoFundMe, which has raised billions — nor do they count it when they consider the broad trends in giving, but experts at Villanova said the new data shows that the bottom line for Catholic parishes is a bit worrisome.

“People who were less engaged before became more so. Infrequent givers stopped going during covid and haven’t come back. The base of people shrunk significantly. That was the scary part for us from a sustainability point of view,” said Matt Manion, the director of the Center for Church Management. “If the base is shrinking, and it’s an aging population, that doesn’t bode well for the future.”

Total giving at 989 parishes across the country went from $876 million in the year before the pandemic began — April 2018 to March 2019 — to $840 million during covid-19’s first year before bouncing back to $891 million in the year that ended March 2022, Villanova found. However, once adjusted for inflation, the level of giving was roughly the same as before the pandemic. The number of donors fell 26 percent from before the pandemic to mid-2020. The most recent data — up to mid-2022 — shows the number of donors climbed a bit but is still 16 percent lower than the norm before.

Those fewer people, Villanova found, are giving more. Average giving per person at U.S. parishes in 2018 and 2019 bounced around the $600s. During fall 2020 to winter 2021, giving shot up to $851 and was $713 in the spring and summer of last year.

The Villanova study was done through ACS Technologies, whose church management software is used by one-third of the country’s 17,000 Catholic parishes. That allowed the researchers to look at individual giving. Other groups studying the health of institutional religious life didn’t have apples-to-apples data but see a similar trend in other faith communities — the pandemic accelerated changes already underway, trends such as disaffiliation and less democratized giving.

Scott Thumma, a professor of the sociology of religion and the director of the Hartford Institute for Religion Research, has been running research on the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on Christian congregations broadly. His group conducted surveys of 15 denominational groups and other Christians in summer 2021, winter 2021 and spring 2022.

“In some ways, they’re all telling the same picture. Giving is up, but the number of donors is probably down,” because attendance is down, he said.

Before the pandemic, Thumma said, members of the average church — numbering 65 worshipers on a typical Sunday — gave $120,000 per year. In summer 2021, the giving went up to $140,000 and then, later that year, to $150,000. In March last year, it was back to $120,000.

Thumma offered several explanations for the trend. People who could afford to give were giving at higher levels during the pandemic, and Americans in general had more disposable income because of traveling or going out less. The shift to online giving results in many cases in more giving, because people can easily set up a regular donation without having to think about it, Thumma said.

Both Thumma’s work and Manion’s showed that congregations weren’t affected equally. Congregational size wasn’t a factor, but geography was, in some cases; giving increased in parishes in the South and West of the country and declined in the Northeast and Midwest, Villanova found.

Manion said the increase in the amounts donated to parishes viewed through the lens of inflation creates a “money illusion” and that parishes’ donations are worth less than before the pandemic. Thumma said his data showing a decrease in giving between 2021 and 2022 suggests a downward trend. Both said one obvious impact is that congregations will have less money to do their work.

Thumma predicts, however, that about 30 percent of American congregations will close in the next two decades, which will trigger mergers and shifts in how and where religious communities organize themselves.

Something that isn’t clear, Thumma said, is whether “people are finding other ways to form moral causes than just through the church? And that is far more true for younger generations than for older ones. If you look at who is predominantly funding congregations now, it’s people over 55. Even those on fixed incomes are giving more money to church and religious organizations than people under the age of 50 are.”

The Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy in 2021 said that for the first time in its two decades of research, fewer than half of American households had made charitable donations in 2018, the most recent year for which data was available. That was a drop of almost 17 percentage points from 2000.

And the decline in the percentage of households that donate to religious causes outpaced the decline in the percentage of households that donate to secular causes, the Lilly Family School found.

But with so much flux in Americans’ religious behaviors and views toward institutions in general, experts said, it is too early to see clearly what’s going on. For example, David King, the director of the Lake Institute on Faith & Giving at the Lilly School, said congregations are learning that people these days tend to engage — and give — when they’re involved in something more “active” than simply worship attendance. Congregations need to engage people in activities such as small-group conversations and volunteering or singing. That change will matter more when it comes to giving, King said.

“I’d hesitate to overemphasize the decline narrative; it’s opening our minds to think not so much that only attendance at a service matters. It’s that level of engagement,” he said.

However, the apparent trend of the biggest philanthropists making up a larger segment of the donor pool isn’t positive, King said: “There would be something lost as we rely more on big-dollar philanthropy that misses the impact of every day donors.”

