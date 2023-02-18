Nonstop worship service at a Kentucky college is spreading through TikTok

Listen Gift Article Share

David Legge first heard about the revival at a small Kentucky school while waiting for a plane at London’s Heathrow Airport. Over the past 10 days, thousands have traveled to the chapel at Asbury University, in Wilmore, Ky., to take part what is being called the “Asbury Revival.” The Christian school, which has fewer than 1,700 students and is located about a half-hour outside Lexington, has been holding a 24-hour nonstop worship and prayer service.

Legge’s original plan was to minister in Little Rock, but after talking with his hosts, the Bible teacher from Ireland drove nine hours to be a part of the revival.

“We arrived about 4:30 p.m. last night, got a hotel, and stood in line for an hour to get in. And the line is about double or triple the size today,” Legge, 46, told The Washington Post on Friday.

Asbury University is no stranger to revivals but thanks to social media the latest gathering has sparked both national and international attention, attracting groups of students from at least 22 colleges and universities to descend upon its campus, and even gaining the support of former vice president Mike Pence, who tweeted his support of the movement.

And the revival is now spreading to other schools.

As a college student, I too traveled to Asbury in 1978 for a Christian music festival. There it was as though I heard the gospel for the very first time..I accepted Jesus Christ as my personal Lord and Savior and my life has never been the same. pic.twitter.com/mI1OTSixg4 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) February 17, 2023

The revival is taking place at Hughes Memorial Auditorium, named after John Wesley Hughes, the founder of Asbury, and seats a capacity of nearly 1,500 people.

In Christianity, the term “spiritual revival” means a reawakening interest in church and God from believers and nonbelievers.

“What you’re seeing on social media is a real-time version of how revival has always spread in American history through accounts that inspire other people in other locations,” said Collin Hansen, editor in chief of the Gospel Coalition and author of a book studying revivals throughout history.

Revivals have a long history in American colleges, many of which were founded by church groups that looked to the events as a part of student life, either to convert students or deepen their faith, Andrea Turpin, associate professor of history at Baylor University, told Religion News Service. Experts say that revivals can occur when people feel things have gone awry or there is need for hope.

For those who have traveled from near and far, this revival feels needed at a time of unrest and uncertainty.

The gathering began after morning service on Feb. 8. Word quickly spread after worshipers shared videos on TikTok and Instagram showing people praying with their hands extended above them, holding hands with strangers and crying to worship music. In one video, a young woman is speaking into a microphone with her eyes closed, saying, “You are in this place richly. We can feel you. We feel your presence like a blanket, it covers us all” as people gather around her praising her words.

The hashtag #asburyrevival has nearly 55 million views on TikTok.

News of the revival has traveled through the participants.

“The university made an intentional decision not to publicize this because we wanted to place an abundance of respect toward the experience of our students,” Asbury President Kevin Brown told NBC News.

What struck Legge was the simplicity of it all.

“There were no celebrity praise leaders. There were no famous names giving addresses,” Legge said. “There was nothing for people to go there to other than the presence of God and what they felt God was doing in this space.”

Virginia Tech freshman Sophia Grover drove six hours with women from her Bible study group to attend the worship service on Wednesday. She moved quickly through the line to enter because she said organizers were prioritizing college students and those under 25 years old. The first few rows were reserved for young people, she told The Post.

“I met people from Brazil who came; I met people who bought a one-way ticket,” Grover said.

The biological systems engineering major stayed 12 hours.

First Asbury. Now Samford.



This update is from @DrKBlackwell, Assistant to the President at @SamfordU.



Praying for my beloved Samford and friends at @BeesonDivinity. “Fan into flame the gift of God…” 2 Tim 1:6 pic.twitter.com/w5AxDzQdkr — Griffin Gulledge (@griffingulledge) February 16, 2023

Asbury University famously held a revival in 1970 that lasted 185 hours, or more than seven days. It intermittently continued for weeks and spread across the United States and abroad. The school’s most recent revival lasted for four days in 2006.

Hansen compared the current revival to other revivals spearheaded by youths, such as the Great Awakening in the 1700s and the Jesus Movement in the 1970s.

“This is regular but spontaneous and you can’t plan it,” Hansen said. “You can’t tell a bunch of college students that we’re going to pray together all night and share our secrets, you can’t plan that or engineer that.”

Most of the people The Post spoke to attended the revival over the course of multiple days and stayed in hotels, with friends or were provided housing by the ministry’s hospitality team.

Ashlee V. Grant traveled from Columbus, Ohio, with her husband and three children, ages 6, 2 and six weeks old.

“We wanted to be there, to have our presence there, to have Gen Z basically know that we are standing with [them],” said Grant, who is a minister along with her husband.

Grant said she saw miracles and healing take place and heard testimonies of people talking about their depression and suicidal thoughts during the revival. However, what struck her most was the hospitality displayed.

A group of college students had coloring books and crayons and played with her older sons for hours, she recalled. “They had food and beverages. You didn’t have to leave that building for any supplies,” Grant said.

On their fourth night attending, it was too late in the day for the couple to drive home. The hospitality team set the family up in an upstairs apartment of a couple who lived two minutes from the university.

“We think that revival is only preaching of the Gospel and crying out. But actually it’s when the love of God is being displayed,” Grant said.

“Here we are, a young Black couple, and there’s an older White couple offering us their home to sleep in for however long we want and they made us feel like we were at home,” she said. “They didn’t know us, the only thing they have in common is the man, Christ Jesus, that’s when you know that something has taken place.”

