Arrest made in Los Angeles-area killing of Catholic bishop

An arrest has been made in the killing of auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell, who was shot to death in his Los Angeles-area home over the weekend, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Monday.

Authorities have not publicly identified the suspect or a possible motive. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna is scheduled to hold a news conference at 6 p.m. Eastern time.

O’Connell, 69, was found dead at his home in Hacienda Heights, Calif., about 15 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, on Saturday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies said he had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We can only imagine how the community is suffering because of this senseless murder,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “Bishop O’Connell was a guiding light for so many, and his legacy will continue to live on through the community that he helped build.”

O’Connell, who was born in County Cork, Ireland, was widely lauded for being “a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant,” Archbishop of Los Angeles José H. Gomez said. O’Connell served in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the largest Catholic diocese in the United States, for 45 years and was known for ministering to people experiencing poverty and gang violence, according to Angelus News, the archdiocese’s official news outlet.

“I’ve been part of the people’s lives, and been there during the suffering of the young people who have lost their lives so many times, but I haven’t had any problems,” O’Connell told Angelus News in 2015. “I do believe what’s really important is for us to be out in the neighborhoods, to be out with the people.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.

