Md. judge okays release of redacted report on Catholic clergy sex abuse

A judge on Friday approved the release of a redacted version of the Maryland attorney general’s report on child sexual abuse within the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore. The 456-page document is the product of a nearly four-year investigation by the attorney general’s office, which found 600 victims of clergy sexual abuse over 80 years. The report accused 158 priests of abuse, 43 of whom had not be previously identified in public, according to a motion filed in November requesting the public release of the full report.

Because the report relies on grand jury testimony, former attorney general Brian Frosh (D), who left office late last year, sought court permission to unseal the report.

An anonymous group of people who are named in the report but not accused of abuse had sought all proceedings sealed until they could make a case to the judge before he decided whether to release it. The report includes allegations of coverup and mishandling as well as abuse.

A previous judge had granted the group’s request.

In a statement Friday, new Attorney General Anthony G. Brown (D) said his office is “pleased with the Court’s order today permitting the interim release of a redacted version of the Attorney General’s report on the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The Office will move expeditiously to comply with the court’s order and prepare a redacted copy of the Report to be released upon review and approval by the Court.”

In the November filing, Frosh said the findings should be released because it was a “time for reckoning.”

The archdiocese has previously said that it would not oppose releasing the document.

According to the ruling Friday, the archdiocese shared hundreds of thousands of pages of history with prosecutors. The documents were from the 1940s until 2022.

The ruling Friday also says Brown is not seeking any criminal indictments or charges as a result of the investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.

