Some U.S. Jews make protest of Israel’s right-wing leaders part of Passover seder

Listen 6 min Gift Article Share

U.S. Jews will end their ritual Passover meals Wednesday night in essentially the same way as Jews in Israel, with the words: “Next year in Jerusalem.” To some the ancient prayer said at the close of the Seder is literal, a kind of Zionist call; to others it’s more about aspiring to a better world, to personal redemption. Either way, the holiday about Jewish liberation from slavery is the most-celebrated for U.S. Jews, a time when even the dispassionate join in a display of peoplehood.

But this year, the holiday lands in the thick of one of the most politically fractured times in modern Israel’s 75-year history. With weeks of massive protests there against a new hard-right government, many U.S. Jews — who are overwhelmingly liberal or moderate, politically — are newly confronting questions about a changing Israel and what the two communities share in common.

They are seeing laws and proposals by the new Israeli ruling party to do things like ban unkosher food from hospitals and reduce the long-established role of women in the Israeli military. And they are looking at the new security minister, who has been convicted of racist incitement and support for a terrorist group. For many U.S. Jews, the political crisis in Israel raises difficult questions: Do we share ideas about what it means to be a Jew? Do we share values about the connections between Judaism and democracy and pluralism?

Hadar Susskind, 49, served in the Israeli military, has dual citizenship and has been involved in peace protests for decades. But he has never, he said, protested the Israeli government — until now.

Advertisement

“What is being threatened is the concept of the shared values. Even for [Jews] who never had much to say about it, this is terrifying. The basis of the special relationship is shared values,” said Susskind, who lives in Takoma Park, Md.

At Passover Seders, when Jews around the world retell the story of their ancestors’ freedom from Egypt, the topic of the modern-day Jewish state will be right on the surface — in varying ways that reflect the diversity of American Jews.

Some plan to use materials created by opponents of the new government, such as subbing the recitation of the biblical 10 plagues with the “The 10 Plagues of the Bibi-ocracy,” a reference to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose nickname is Bibi. Those include “allowing extremism into the government” and “inciting settler violence.” Or using the new, 65-page “Freedom Haggadah,” which is adorned with photos of protests, poems and visions of the Passover story as a call to fight.

Advertisement

“This year we are slaves — next year we will be free. … This is the grand, benign spirit that gave birth to Israeli democracy. This is a generations-long dream,” one segment reads. “We will defend it ferociously.”

Susskind is president of the U.S. branch of Peace Now, a group focused on Israeli-Palestinian coexistence. He will use both materials at his family’s Seder, he said.

“What’s threatened is the idea of a bedrock liberal democracy, and Israel is moving rapidly in direction of [Viktor] Orban’s Hungary. That has woken up and scared many, many people.”

Some U.S. Jews frame their worry as one related to demographic destiny — the growth of a more religiously and politically conservative generation in Israel, while American Jews remain mostly liberal and moderate politically, and more secular. The gulf on display has slowly widened over the decades, in part because of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands and its expansion of Israeli settlements there.

Advertisement

Rabbi Moshe Hauer, executive vice president of the Orthodox Union, an advocacy group for mostly modern Orthodox Jews, told The Washington Post in an interview that U.S. Jews are shaken and concerned. Recent events in Israel, and the demographic shifts there, he said, “have brought out or created a tremendous rift.”

Jews talk about existential issues during their Passover Seders, he said, and this issue will certainly be discussed this week. He said he prays for nuanced, informed conversations.

“I think the peoplehood issue has been given secondary place here. It’s been pushed to the bottom and that’s the issue we need to overcome. There’s a way you conduct a conversation when you’re working as a people. There’s a way you conduct a conversation when you are political. And they are opposite. Political speech is about trying to exaggerate gaps and differences, trying to make other opinion look strange and extreme. When you’re with family, you do the opposite.”

Advertisement

To some U.S. Jews — usually those who are more religiously and politically conservative — the tone of those criticizing Israel’s new government feels over the top. To them, nothing could shake the bond between them and the Jewish nation.

“As significant as these [recent] events are, I think our peoplehood is firm and strong, as is the state of Israel, and we’ll find our way through it,” said Rabbi Joseph Beyda, head of the high school at the Yeshivah of Flatbush in Brooklyn, one of the country’s biggest Modern Orthodox schools.

According to Pew, about 1 in 10 U.S. Jewish adults identify as Orthodox, and 60 percent of that group say their political views are conservative. They may be more empathetic to a government that supports Orthodox priorities, such as military exemptions. The Israeli Supreme Court a few years ago struck down those automatic exemptions, one of the big motivators for the election of the current government, which promises to create political controls over the court.

Advertisement

Pew Research in 2021 found that U.S. Jews maintain strong connections to Israel, but less so for younger Jews. Sixty-seven percent of U.S. Jews over 65 said they feel very or somewhat attached, compared with 48 percent of Jews 18 to 29. Fifty-two percent of that older group said caring about Israel is “essential” to being Jewish, compared with 35 percent of the younger group. Most Jews of all groups say they have a lot or some in common with Jews in Israel.

Yonah Lieberman, 31, said most of the protesters at recent U.S. events are middle-aged or older. An activist for Palestinian rights, the D.C. native said recent weeks of people passionately calling to protect Israeli democracy, to him, highlights “deep, deep cognitive dissonance” as Israel’s occupation stretches close to six decades.

As frustrated as he is, Lieberman wonders if the tensions over equality and justice will break “the facade of shared values. There is no democracy in Israel as it enforces a military occupation over millions of Palestinians.”

During his family’s Seder, he said, he expects these new questions will be woven in. “I’m hoping the framing will be: Democracy for who? Equality for who? What will it take for American Jews and Israelis to see the opportunity in front of them?”

GiftOutline Gift Article