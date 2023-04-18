Ex-cardinal McCarrick faces second criminal sex charge, this one in Wisconsin

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

Wisconsin prosecutors have filed a sexual assault charge against Theodore McCarrick, the second criminal case against the former archbishop of Washington, who says he is no longer mentally competent to stand trial. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight State Attorney General Josh Kaul and Walworth County District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld on Monday announced they had charged McCarrick, 92, with one count of fourth-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor, for allegedly fondling an 18-year-old without consent in 1977.

The accuser is the same person Massachusetts prosecutors say McCarrick molested at a wedding reception in 1974 at Wellesley College. The man testified in a report on McCarrick by the Vatican that the former priest, a close friend of the family, began abusing him at age 11 and continued to do so after he became an adult.

Both criminal cases have been able to go ahead, despite statutes of limitation that curtail when civil or criminal charges can be brought, because the states have laws saying that if someone hasn’t lived in or been in that state, then the clock essentially is put on hold.

Fourteen minors and at least five adults — clergy and seminarians — have accused the former D.C. archbishop of sexual misconduct, according to the abuse-tallying site BishopAccountability.org. The first of those accusations came in 2018, shocking the church. McCarrick is believed to be the first cardinal ever laicized — removed from the priesthood — over sexual misconduct.

McCarrick’s attorneys in Massachusetts in February filed a motion to dismiss the charges, saying he has “significant, worsening and irreversible dementia” that make it impossible for him to help in his own defense, and that going ahead would violate his constitutional rights.

Massachusetts prosecutors are pursuing their own expert analysis of McCarrick’s mental health.

“The closer in time to trial a sexual abuser gets, the more likely he claims incompetency,” Mitchell Garabedian, the accuser’s attorney in the Massachusetts case, said Tuesday.

Calls to Wiedenfeld and Kaul for comment were not immediately returned Tuesday.

Barry Coburn, one of McCarrick’s longtime attorneys, declined to comment.

The complaint says that in February 2022, agents with the state Department of Justice and the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the victim. He said he and McCarrick were at Lake Geneva, a resort area in southern Wisconsin, in April 1977 and were swimming off a dock. McCarrick and a second man, the victim says, fondled him without his permission in the water. He described being disturbed, running into the house and then asking for a ride to a train station.

In the complaint, filed Friday, the accuser is called “Victim 1.”

He “stated that the defendant had previously sexually assaulted Victim 1 numerous times. Victim 1 stated that the defendant was the holy man for Victim 1’s family and was clergy within the Catholic Church.”

