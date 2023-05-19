What is Christian nationalism anyway?

Listen 9 min Gift Article Share

Julie Green had good news when she stood up to speak during the latest stop of the ReAwaken America Tour this month at the Trump National Hotel Doral near Miami. God had told her that Joe Biden was on his way out, she said, according to videos of the event. And God’s people were going to win.

“We are in the greatest battle for the soul of the nation this nation has ever been in since the founding of this nation,” said Green, an Iowa pastor known as a charismatic prophet and fervent supporter of former president Donald Trump. God’s people, as her theology makes clear, are her fellow Christians. And they would win, she added, because they would not give up: “You are not quitting on what is rightfully yours,” Green told the audience.

Her comments captured an essential element of Christian nationalism: the idea that America belongs to and exists for the benefit of Christians. Her fellow ReAwaken America Tour speakers — Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, Eric Trump and MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell, alongside some other pastors and prophets — are some of the loudest and best-known proponents of the ideology, which helped fuel Trump to the White House and has made national headlines since the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

But its ubiquity, and the charge it carries in the current political debate, has made Christian nationalism a seemingly infinitely malleable term, one directed at times at anyone who supports Trump or any part of his agenda, and adopted by some who call themselves Christian and take patriotic pride in their country.

As a result, few people actually understand what Christian nationalism is, said University of Oklahoma sociology professor Samuel Perry, who is an author with Andrew Whitehead of “Taking America Back for God: Christian Nationalism in the United States.” That does not stop anyone from having an opinion about Christian nationalism, Perry said. “Either they are very much for it or they are very much against it.”

Perry argues that Christian nationalism is not a synonym for evangelical Christians. And not everyone who “votes their values,” which is a term often used by politically active conservative Christians, qualifies as a Christian nationalist. Nor do people who want religion to play a part in public life, he said.

Perry and Whitehead have defined Christian nationalism this way: “a cultural framework that blurs distinctions between Christian identity and American identity, viewing the two as closely related and seeking to enhance and preserve their union.”

In an interview, Perry contrasted that view with “civil religion,” such as when the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. invoked the promises of the Declaration of Independence or President Barack Obama led a grieving congregation in singing “Amazing Grace.” These moments combined spiritual ideas and political moments.

By contrast Christian nationalism, Perry said, is more about who should be in charge. “The difference between Christian nationalism and civil religion is Christian nationalism says this country was founded by our people for a people like us and it should stay that way,” he said.

To see how many people subscribed to this idea, Perry and Whitehead looked at data developed for the 2017 Baylor Religion Survey, which asked Americans to respond to statements such as “the federal government should declare the United States a Christian nation” and “the federal government should advocate Christian values.” The Baylor University researchers also asked about prayer in school and the separation of church and state.

In an interview, Perry said some of the Baylor Religion Survey questions were a starting point, but the answers they yielded were too vague. He and Whitehead, along with other researchers, have fielded several national surveys in the past two years that Perry said have helped differentiate Christian nationalism from other adjacent beliefs.

In 2022, a poll by the Pew Research Center found that 60 percent of Americans surveyed agreed the founders intended the country to be a Christian nation, and 45 percent agreed the United States should be a Christian nation. But even among those who said the country should be a Christian nation, just 28 percent said the country should be declared a Christian nation and 24 percent said it should advocate for Christian values. About a third surveyed said the government should stop enforcing the separation of church and state.

A recent survey from the Public Religion Research Institute found that 10 percent of Americans embrace Christian nationalism, while an additional 19 percent are sympathetic to its ideals. Paul Djupe, a political scientist at Denison University and one of the authors of an upcoming book called “The Full Armor of God,” recently retested some of the Baylor Religion Survey questions with some modifications.

Djupe wanted to know, for example, what people meant by America being a Christian nation and what it means to promote Christian values. Does the latter mean promoting a more just society or one that sees everyone as made in God’s image? Does it mean values like loving your neighbor? Or does it mean enforcing Christian views over other views?

When Djupe modified the survey statement “the federal government should advocate Christian values” to add “for the benefit of Christians,” he found there was little decline in support for that new statement, leading him to suspect that those who support that statement had a more exclusive view of those values.

His survey also asked people to respond to the statement “the Church should have a final say over whether legislation becomes law in the United States.” Those who supported such a veto correlated highly with those who scored high on the Christian nationalist scale from Baylor. Djupe found enduring support for a doctrine known as the “Seven Mountains Mandate,” which claims Christians should rule in seven sectors: home, religion, schools, business, media, entertainment and government.

The idea was popularized by leaders such as Bill Bright, founder of Campus Crusade, a prominent evangelical campus ministry now known as Cru, and Loren Cunningham, longtime leader of Youth with a Mission, whose “seven spheres of influence” echoed the seven mountains. It was later adopted by charismatic leaders such as Lance Wallnau, known for his prophecies that Trump was God’s anointed. “It is like king of the mountain, only with much higher stakes,” said Djupe.

Matthew Taylor, a Protestant scholar at the Institute for Islamic-Christian-Jewish Studies in Maryland, said the idea of dominion over all areas of life is central to what he refers to as Christian supremacy, a term he prefers to Christian nationalism.

Christian supremacy, he said, is more about Christians ruling over others. Taylor, creator of the “Charismatic Revival Fury” podcast series, which looks at the role charismatic Christian beliefs played on Jan. 6, 2021, pointed to prophets such as Green, who supported Trump because God told them who he wanted to be president. “That is deeply antidemocratic,” he said. “You can say, God has appointed this person. But that is not how democracy works. “

Taylor said existing research into Christian nationalism is concerned with beliefs about the history and identity of the United States, but it misses the idea that “Christians should be privileged in society and should exert a coercive effect on society.” He said, “I think a lot of times people are trying to say, ‘America was founded with Christian values and these things are embedded within the essence of America.’ But it does not say much about policy.”

Sarah Posner, a journalist and the author of “Unholy: Why White Evangelicals Worship at the Altar of Donald Trump,” recalled seeing Christian nationalist themes in 2011, at the Response, a God and country prayer rally organized by 2012 presidential candidate Rick Perry. “It was definitely ‘we need to take back America,’” she said.

But before the Trump era, that meant using democratic means. Since 2020, Posner said, the focus has been on rejecting the results of elections. “Before Trump, no one had permission to stage a coup.” She said the arguments over specific definitions of Christian nationalism can overshadow the main focus of the movement, which is power. “Christian nationalism is not a pejorative. It is a description,” she said. “They have said America is a Christian nation. How much clearer do they have to be?”

Julie Ingersoll, a professor of religious studies and author of “Building God’s Kingdom: Inside the World of Christian Reconstruction,” pointed out that Christian nationalists do not necessarily share a single theology. Influential religious figures like R.J. Rushdoony and other conservative social and political activists known as “reconstructionists” have long believed that Christians should have dominion over the world. But their theology is different from that of charismatics like Green.

“It is fluid and messy,” Ingersoll said. “People want to make it neat and clean and divide these groups up and put them into little boxes with labels on them. Because that is more comfortable.” But she said religious differences between Christian nationalism and the broader evangelical movement are less important because, she argues, both are as much political as they are theological.

Still, Ingersoll stresses that when Christian nationalists say their candidate or party was chosen by God to win, they really mean it. And they may not be willing to let democracy get in the way of God’s will. “The niceties of democracy fall by the wayside when you are on God’s side fighting Satan,” she said.

This story was reported with support from the Stiefel Freethought Foundation.

— Religion News Service

