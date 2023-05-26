Outsiders, strivers: New museum presents complex story of D.C. region’s Jews

Listen 8 min Gift Article Share

Putting together the first-ever museum about Jews of the D.C. region, curators had to answer: What is the community’s historical narrative? Is it represented by famous figures like the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and vice-presidential candidate Joe Lieberman, or by average citizens like the drycleaner or the government office worker?

The creators of the Capital Jewish Museum, which opens June 9, concluded that Jewish life in D.C. sits at the crossroads of those two worlds, and includes drycleaner Robert Rosenfeld, who happened to repair first lady Lady Bird Johnson’s brown leather gloves, and IRS manager Arthur Altman, (wonk) famous for simplifying the W-4 tax form.

“That’s the crux of this whole museum, that Washington is a local place with a regional community of people, but it’s also national and even international. And how the Jewish community here intersects with that continued effort to invent Democracy,” said museum curator Sarah Leavitt. “The story isn’t one narrative.”

The museum shows early D.C.-area Jews as minority outsiders, trying to establish themselves in the American mainstream, and also as strivers gaining access to the heights of power in the nation’s capital. The point is to begin to establish the complex story of a Jewish community that hasn’t really had one.

New York has its Lower East Side, its “Seinfeld,” its Emma Lazarus. Baltimore has its history of a large, working-class Jewish immigrant population. But D.C., often transient and without a Jewish museum until now, hasn’t paused to sketch the outlines of this part of its population.

The building is a merger of the first synagogue in the region, built in 1876, and a new, larger box of glass, concrete and steel. The sanctuary of the slim, brick, two-story rowhouse synagogue has been physically moved three times over the decades, and the new combined structure sits at the corner of Third and F Streets NW.

The museum, named after longtime D.C. developers and philanthropists Albert and Lillian Small, lays out the growth and migrations of the community, from downtown D.C. shopkeepers into the suburbs of Maryland and then into Virginia and back to D.C. neighborhoods like Capitol Hill. The region’s approximately 300,000 Jews make up one of the country’s biggest Jewish populations.

According to the museum, 40 percent live in Northern Virginia, 40 percent in the Maryland suburbs and 20 percent in the District.

It aims to bring to life the huge variety of roles Jews have played in the evolution of the region’s history, from people like Ginsburg and Altman, to early AIDS activist David Green and Michael Twitty, a well-known blogger and teacher on food culture, particularly Black and Jewish.

Esther Foer, a writer, Jewish community leader and museum board member, said Jews need many “entry points” into Jewish life, and the museum reflects that. Polling shows Jews tend to be quite connected to their Jewish identity, but what that means is a jumble of culture, history, food, politics and faith. American Jews tend to be less likely to be affiliated with a religious institution than many other faith groups.

She praised the section of the museum with dozens of soft cubes that have photos of interesting regional Jews, and various words on the other sides of the cube that reflect different aspects of that person. Words could include things like: orthodox, secular, first-generation, sports fan, Democrat. Visitors are encouraged to consider what might be on their cube, and perhaps to snap and share an image of themselves with a few words.

“It’s putting a stake in the ground about narrative, it’s a place for kids to come and play with identity blocks and understand being Jewish is many things,” Foer said. “What excites me most is the joy of telling the Jewish story and finding different ways to integrate into that story.”

The museum also tells a specific historical story.

Unlike early, working-class and poor Jews in port cities like New York and Baltimore, many in the D.C. region’s early Jewish communities weren’t directly off the boat. They may have lived in another city first and be more educated and middle-class. The museum starts the clock in 1790, when Congress declared the city of Washington the permanent capital of the United States.

It shows the explicit desire of some leaders to be part of the American mainstream.

The museum includes the charter Washington Hebrew, the region’s first Jewish worship community, had to secure from the federal government in 1856 in order to operate as a synagogue. Before then, the law allowing congregations in the District had only been tested by churches.

Those early D.C. Jews “wanted to say: ‘Do we count?’ It was big for them to prove that they were Americans, too,” Leavitt said.

When 38 members of that community broke off, wanting more religiously traditional worship, it was the first time a synagogue had been built in the region. (Baltimore was the closest in proximity.) It was important to the founders of that synagogue to open in 1887 — the American centennial. They invited President Ulysses S. Grant, and he came, the first time an American president attended a Jewish worship service.

That narrow rowhouse synagogue built at Sixth and G streets NW, was called Adas Israel. Jewish leaders three times moved the sanctuary because they believed it was important to preserve as a “first.” In the interim decades, the rowhouse was home to a Greek Orthodox church, a Pentecostal church and a bicycle shop, among many other things. The people of the Adas congregation moved in 1908 to another building at Sixth and I NW and then in the 1950s to Cleveland Park.

In 2019, the rowhouse moved to its current location at Third and F NW.

Capital Jewish is in a new generation of museums whose visitors expect interaction and experience, not just artifacts pleasingly organized.

The migration of Jews is shown strikingly on a huge digital “map table,” where visitors can request to see synagogues, Jewish cemeteries, grocery stores, schools and other things pop up on the map and then watch the decades flip by, and things proliferate or shift or vanish. In the sanctuary of the rowhouse, parts of which are original and have been preserved, visitors can sit on pews from the 1800s and watch a cool animation splash across the original doors of the holy cabinet (called an ark) that would hold a Torah.

And there are tons of classic historic items. A sign from Camp Kaufmann, a longtime Jewish summer camp near Plum Point, Md. Resignation letters from 1869, when the Washington Hebrew members officially broke off. A brightly colored Seder plate used in the White House by President Obama, the first president to host a staff Seder. The matchbox used by President Jimmy Carter to light a menorah at the first White House Hanukkah event in 1979. Dozens of pins from campaigns and activist efforts, including “Vote Romney, it’s a Mitt-zvah,” “Bernie is a mensch” and kippahs with the word “Biden” in Hebrew and “Trump.”

A temporary exhibit about Ginsberg has the whisk of her husband, Marty, a famously supportive spouse and cook; a silver mezuza from her office and a video of her in her 80s with her trainer, chucking a medicine ball.

The museum’s slogan, and name of a key exhibit, staff said, is: Connect, reflect, act. Connect with your history, reflect upon the various Jewish perspectives on events going on in the world, and take action based on your values. The theme of disagreement and debate runs through the museum as a holy virtue, and there are large Hebrew words over the various pins spelling out the expression “Machloket l’Shem shamayim” which means conflict for the sake of heaven.

“Museums are places where we learn through debate. We are a people based on debate,” said Ivy Barsky, the museum’s executive director, during a tour this week. “While there is so much to celebrate, we had to look tough stories in the eye, too, we can’t be only nostalgic.”

The Jewish involvement in the Civil Rights movement is documented as is Jewish developers who built neighborhoods with racist covenants in the region that kept out Black people. The museum documents that some Jews owned enslaved people.

While part of Jewish history in the region involves Jews being kept out of certain neighborhoods by antisemitic covenants — especially in Montgomery County in the first half of the 1900s — “Black people had very different barriers,” said Leavitt. Jews could often move to a different neighborhood, and could likely secure bank loans, while options for Black people were very limited.

One purpose of the museum, she said, is the Jewish concept of T’shuvah, a kind of repentance process. “We are flawed and have to return to our better selves,” Leavitt said. “The story of Jews in America has sometimes been told in simplistic ways. I want to be specific about the story because it helps us understand nuance, empathy, a way to understand our own identity in way that’s linked to what kind of energy we want to put out into the world.”

