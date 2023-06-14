Southern Baptists reject Rick Warren’s appeal to reinstate Saddleback

Listen 7 min Gift Article Share

Thousands of Southern Baptists voted overwhelmingly to affirm the expulsion of Saddleback Church, the epitome for decades of a modern conservative evangelical megachurch, because Saddleback Pastor Rick Warren ordained women, Southern Baptist Convention officials said Wednesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Tuesday, Warren and Rev. Linda Barnes Popham, of Fern Creek Baptist Church outside Louisville, each made three-minute pleas to the 12,700 SBC “messengers,” or church representatives, at the group’s annual meeting in New Orleans. Barnes Popham had led Fern Creek for 30 years when SBC leaders in February ejected it, Saddleback and three other churches for having female pastors. Only Saddleback and Fern Creek appealed the decision.

SBC messengers also affirmed Fern Creek’s ejection, SBC officials said Wednesday.

The nation’s largest Protestant denomination had been expected to sustain the decision made by its executive and credentials committees, and both churches said beforehand they would make no changes to their leadership if they lost. Warren and Popham had appealed for diversity and a big-tent evangelicalism based on a shared goal of bringing more people into a relationship with Christianity.

The SBC hadn’t voted on the topic of female pastors in more than two decades, but its right wing has been working assiduously in recent years to draw brighter lines on gender, and to enforce them.

The issue of a woman serving as a church’s pastor “is one of fundamental biblical authority that does violate both the doctrine and the order of the SBC. It’s inescapable,” prominent theologian Albert Mohler said to applause.

Warren, who is a fourth-generation Southern Baptist and whose best-selling book “The Purpose Driven Life” is ubiquitous in U.S. churches, cast the disagreement as subjective. The celebrity pastor from Orange County, Calif., spoke from a crowded corner of the vast New Orleans convention hall, at a microphone used by the rank and file and wearing a casual black short-sleeved shirt.

“We should remove churches for all kinds of sexual sin, racial sin, financial sin and leadership sin — sins that harm the testimony of our convention,” Warren said during his allotted three minutes. But the hundreds of churches with women on pastoral staff “have not sinned. If doctrinal disagreements between Baptists are considered sin, we all get kicked out! You’ll never get 100 percent of Baptists to agree 100 percent on 100 percent of doctrine.”

Saddleback, Fern Creek and three other SBC churches were tossed out of the convention in February by a vote of the executive committee after complaints were filed. Saddleback ordained three women as pastors in 2021, and last year Warren retired, replaced by a male lead pastor whose wife was named a teaching pastor. Barnes Popham has served on staff of Southern Baptist churches for 51 years.

Warren’s argument Tuesday followed the lines of a multimedia campaign that he unleashed in recent weeks, arguing that Southern Baptists are supposed to be autonomous with respect for different practices as they work together to spread the Gospel. He noted there is diversity of belief and practice around topics including exactly how salvation works, and whether SBC churches should give Communion only to members.

In videos and pamphlets, he said his opponents were dragging the 13-million-member SBC into an “inquisition.”

Before the vote, Barnes Popham still sounded shocked that her lifelong denomination had thrown her out. SBC leaders over the decades had even spoken in her church, she said in an interview. Even in 2000, when the SBC passed a change to their statement of faith saying “the office of pastor is limited to men,” she didn’t worry, she said, because the statement of faith was always seen as a consensus, not a creed.

“It takes away complete freedom from the church,” she told The Washington Post. The movement for ejecting this handful of churches, she said, represents “a group of power-hungry men who are working in the darkness. … If I were them I’d be really sorry I’d done this because what will be the next reason? It seems like they’re trying to purify the church according to their standards when only Jesus Christ can purify the church. It’s like they’re trying to legislate purification.”

During her appeal, Barnes Popham said the rejection of the churches is evidence of Satan. “He is tearing this convention apart. He loves all those deeds done in darkness. He loves seeing religious leaders sitting on protected and padded pontifical thrones, being consumed by tradition, opinions, power and non-salvific issues. There are millions of people groping in darkness, needing to know the good news of Jesus Christ, while some are working in the shadows, seeking political power, covering up sexual offenses and diverting attention.”

Speaking for the SBC leadership in both appeals was Mohler, president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, which is based in Louisville, of which Fern Creek is a suburb.

Mohler said the ejections of the churches isn’t about violating their autonomy, but about them being out of sync on issues of both doctrine and order.

Separately, the messengers will vote at midday Wednesday on a constitutional amendment that bars any church in the denomination from appointing a woman “as a pastor of any kind.”

While Warren, who founded Saddleback in 1980, is no longer the pastor, he was in New Orleans representing it. Saddleback has 57,000 members, 20,000 of whom are actively involved.

A Saddleback spokesman seemed accepting of a rejection even before the vote.

“Saddleback leaders and staff are praying for Christ-centered conversations and ultimately unity within the church as a result of the dialogue at the convention this week. But it has little consequence on what we are focused on as a church right now. We are going to continue to lead and love the people God has entrusted us with! Our focus is to help people discover their God-given purpose and join in His mission in the world, sharing the good news of Jesus with people that need to hear it,” Anthony Miller said in an email to The Post.

The SBC membership are very conservative, and there is no substantive push for women to have full access to the clergy. The debate is more over what members believe scripture intends to say about what women can do. Can they hold other jobs with the word “pastor” like youth pastor or teaching pastor? Can they teach scripture to men, and if so, can it be regularly on Sundays from the pulpit, the space and time held for the congregation’s real leader?

Then there are other debates about the meaning of biblical language. Is “pastor” a Jesus-created office or just a job description? Are “elders” really the bosses, rather than the pastors, and should elders only be men?

There is a parallel debate about how strictly Southern Baptists need to hew to the SBC’s statement of faith (called the Baptist Faith and Message).

Southern Baptists have been debating the role of women leaders since the late 1800s. But until the 1960s, there were as many women in Southern Baptist seminaries as there were in liberal seminaries, said Mark Chaves, a Duke University sociologist who wrote a book about women’s ordination.

Then came a wave called the Conservative Resurgence or the Fundamentalist Resurgence. It began in the 1980s and has continued since in the SBC, the country’s largest Protestant group.

In 1984, the SBC passed a resolution saying scripture teaches that “women are not in public worship to assume a role of authority over men.” In 1998, they amended the Faith and Message statement to say a woman should “submit herself graciously” to her husband’s leadership, as “the church willingly submits to the headship of Christ.”

In 2000, it amended the Faith and Message to say, “the office of pastor is limited to men as qualified by Scripture.”

