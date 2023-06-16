Catholic bishops’ leader criticizes GOP governors’ migrant buses

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

ORLANDO — The head of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops offered thinly veiled criticism Thursday of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others who have arranged the transporting of immigrants out of Republican-run border states to Democratic strongholds, calling the practice "problematic." During a news conference at the spring gathering of the USCCB in Orlando, Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, who is the head of the USCCB and of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, was asked by a reporter about Republican governors transporting migrants from states such as Texas to places including California.

“I suppose if they’re transporting them to make a statement, then that seems to me to be problematic,” Broglio responded. “If you’re transporting them because those other states might be better able to respond to the immediate needs, well, then, that might be a way of responding to the problem. However, I suspect that it’s more to make a statement.”

Broglio added, “That would be the judgment on my part, which I’m really not necessarily capable of making.”

The question and Broglio’s response followed news that Florida paid to transport 36 mostly Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Sacramento this month. According to the Associated Press, recruiters working for DeSantis, who is Catholic, targeted a Catholic congregation in Texas — Sacred Heart Catholic Church in El Paso — to find asylum seekers to be flown to California at taxpayer expense.

The revelation triggered a rebuke from Bishop Mark Seitz, who oversees the Diocese of El Paso.

“Without going into the details of the politics of it, it does seem clear that they were being used not out of concern for the migrants but in an effort to make a political point,” Seitz told the Associated Press.

DeSantis claimed migrants voluntarily made the trip and signed waivers, but others, including California officials, have claimed the migrants were coerced.

In a separate interview Thursday with Religion News Service, Seitz said Catholic staffers who work with immigrants in his diocese now warn migrants to be wary of recruiters like those linked to DeSantis. He said he could see “parallels” in the actions of the Florida governor and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and human traffickers, the latter sometimes referred to as coyotes, who prey on migrants.

“In the past, we’ve had to tell them, ‘Beware of the coyotes.’ Now we’re having to say, ‘Beware of these people who will make you promises to take you someplace,’” Seitz said.

The bishop said he was troubled by the fact that DeSantis and Abbott, who also is Catholic, have participated in these acts while also invoking their faith in political contexts.

“When a person claims to be a Catholic, we assume that they are going to try and live according to Catholic teachings and Catholic principles,” Seitz said. “It is disturbing when they behave in a manner that really doesn’t respect these fundamental — really, gospel — principles, about the love of neighbor, the welcoming of the stranger, the care for those who are in need.”

Seitz also was critical of rhetoric that focused on immigrants as a potential threat, saying the framing falsely promotes the idea that “it’s almost as though we have numbers appear at our border, not people.”

He pointed to reports, which broke just hours earlier, that Abbott had bused more than 40 migrants to Los Angeles on Thursday.

“He has to keep up with DeSantis,” he said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) blasted the practice and implicitly challenged DeSantis’s faith, telling Fox News in an interview, “What kind of faith tradition allows for this dehumanization?”

Representatives for DeSantis’s campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The transporting of migrants was spearheaded by Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey until he left office in January. DeSantis also has frequently played a role: Last September, the Florida governor sent two planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., where they were taken in by a small Episcopal church. Lawyers representing 30 of those who were sent claimed the migrants were tricked with misleading brochures.

Faith leaders, including Catholic bishops, have repeatedly condemned the governors’ actions. In September, Bishop Daniel E. Flores of the Diocese of Brownsville in Texas condemned the practice, accusing governors of treating migrants “like pawns in games of political showmanship.”

Meanwhile, DeSantis — who has fronted religion in his campaigns — has feuded with Catholic bishops in the past regarding immigration. This year, Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami decried a proposal to make it a felony to knowingly provide transportation to an undocumented immigrant — a bill supported by DeSantis — as a “punitive” measure that seeks to criminalize “empathy.”

— Religion News Service

