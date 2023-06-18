Archbishop Wilton Gregory celebrates Juneteenth Mass at historic Black church

Listen 2 min Share this article Share

“Dearest brothers and sisters in Jesus, the kingdom of heaven is at hand!” Archbishop Wilton Gregory said from the altar. “Surely that scriptural quotation must’ve captured the emotions of those formerly enslaved people in Texas as the words of the Emancipation Proclamation and the end of the Civil War finally had reached them.”

Sunday’s mass is part of a nationwide celebration of Juneteenth, first declared a federal holiday by President Biden in 2021, a year after protests over George Floyd’s murder by police in Minneapolis. Also called Jubilee Day and Black Independence Day, June 19 commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, heralded by Union troops arriving in Galveston who finally enforced the freedom of the state’s 250,000 enslaved people declared in The Emancipation Proclamation two and a half years prior. A Juneteenth banner at Mount Calvary crosses out the words “July 4th” with a red X. “1865,” it reads. “Because my ancestors weren’t free in 1776.”

After the choir sang a chorus of Hallelujahs, Gregory, donning robes with kente cloth, began his homily. He warned that not everyone in the country wanted the message of Juneteenth to be delivered in 1865 — or today. That sentiment is familiar to Black Catholics reckoning with racial injustices, including the sins of their own church.

“Racism is not hidden anymore,” said Deacon Keith Somerville, 57, who has been at Mount Calvary for about a year. “I hope and pray that we as a nation will learn that it doesn’t matter what color we are. We are all under one God.”

Advertisement

Somerville said his ancestor may be one of the 272 enslaved people sold by the Jesuits in Maryland to save present-day Georgetown University from bankruptcy in the 1800s. The priests would pray for the souls of the people whose bodies they owned, according to author Rachel Swarn. Her new book, “The 272″ is part of recent scholarship uncovering how the Catholic church maintained and benefited from slavery.

Somerville’s 15-year son old son now attends Georgetown Preparatory School, which was once part of Georgetown University. If lineage is established, the family could be entitled to reparations from the university. Faith, Somerville said, is the only thing that allows him to pursue reconciliation.

“We’re facing each other,” he said. “We’re trying to forgive one another.”

Share