Josh Hawley tweet sparks allegations of Christian nationalism

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is fielding allegations of Christian nationalism this week after he tweeted a quote falsely attributed to a Founding Father claiming the United States was founded “on the Gospel of Jesus Christ” and later tweeted a thread of other quotes along similar lines. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The controversy began Tuesday, when Hawley marked the celebration of Independence Day with a tweet that erroneously quoted Patrick Henry, the Founding Father known for his declaration “Give me liberty or give me death!”

“It cannot be emphasized too strongly or too often that this great nation was founded, not by religionists, but by Christians. Not on religions, but on the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” the tweet quoted. “For this very reason, peoples of other faiths have been afforded asylum, prosperity, and freedom of worship here.”

Advertisement

But as others were quick to point out, Henry had never said those words. Rather, as Willamette University professor Seth Cotlar noted, the quote appears to originate from a 1956 edition of the Virginian, a magazine that is known for espousing antisemitic and white nationalist views. Prem Thakker, writing for the New Republic, derided the tweet as a “vessel to rear for Christian nationalism.”

Despite the criticism, Hawley has not deleted the inaccurate tweet. Instead, he claimed in a tweet Wednesday that liberals were “major triggered by the connection between the Bible and the American Founding.” He then proceeded to post six quotes from early American leaders that tied the founding of the country to Christianity.

Among them is a quote from an address delivered by John Quincy Adams in 1837, in which he declares, “Is it not that the Declaration of Independence first organized the social compact on the foundation of the Redeemer’s mission on earth? That it laid the cornerstone of human government upon the first precepts of Christianity.”

Advertisement

Hawley also cited Daniel Webster as saying, “I have heretofore argued to show the Christian religion, its general principles, must ever be regarded among us as the foundation of civil society.” The quotes, which unlike the original tweet appear to be correctly attributed, promote a historical argument popular among purveyors of Christian nationalism that the United States was founded as a Christian country.

It is also an argument that Hawley has increasingly embraced publicly, such as in a speech titled “Biblical Revolution” during the National Conservatism Conference in September. “We are a revolutionary nation precisely because we are the heirs of the revolution of the Bible,” Hawley said during the speech. He later added, “Without the Bible, there is no modernity. Without the Bible, there is no America.”

His office did not respond to a request for comment about the misattributed quote and did not field questions regarding his views on Christian nationalism.

— Religion News Service

Gift this article Gift Article