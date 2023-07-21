Artifacts meant for a White House party ended up at Mar-a-Lago. Awkwardness ensued.

Listen 7 min Gift Article Share

Earlier this week, a minor — but still majorly awkward — diplomatic kerfuffle surfaced when Israeli media reported that officials there were struggling to get back some ancient artifacts from Mar-a-Lago. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Details remain murky of how Israeli officials lost track of the centuries-old oil lamps and coins at former president Donald Trump’s club in Palm Beach, Fla. But cultural heritage experts say the episode shows what can go wrong when ancient artifacts are not handled properly.

News of the items’ journey first became public Tuesday, when Israeli news site Haaretz reported that the government had been trying for several months “unsuccessfully” to get the artifacts returned from Mar-a-Lago. It said the items were “stranded.”

The news site quoted Yisrael Hasson, who was the head of Israel’s Antiquities Authority in 2019, saying he had approved the items going to the White House to be displayed at a Hanukkah party, and then to be returned in a few weeks.

Advertisement

The outbreak of the pandemic nixed their prompt return, Hasson told Haaretz, and he asked California businessman Saul Fox to hold on to them. Fox, the CEO of a private equity firm, is a donor to the Republican Party and to archaeological causes in Israel.

Haaretz quoted an anonymous Israeli official as saying the Antiquities Authority “woke up too late” to the challenge of getting the items back. It’s not clear whether the issue, after more than three years, suddenly became a higher priority under new leadership at the authority. By that time, there was confusion over whether the items now belonged to Trump.

A Trump spokesman Friday said the items had been presented “with the full support of the [Antiquities Authority]. The items were on loan for permanent exhibition at the behest of the organization, to honor and celebrate American-Jewish heritage and the close friendship between Israel and President Trump. As the items were displayed as originally intended, the office will be expediting their return to the organization’s representative.”

Fox did not return several messages and emails. Hasson said he would be available Thursday around a certain time but then was not.

Advertisement

Hasson and Fox gave their own account of events to the Wall Street Journal earlier this week.

Fox said he suggested to Hasson in 2019 the idea of antiquities for the Trump White House Hanukkah party to honor the president’s support for Israel. Hasson delivered the items to Fox’s home in California in a black Samsonite carry-on.

Fox said the items never made it into the White House, though it’s not clear why. Haaretz initially reported that Americans officials were concerned the items may have been taken from the Israeli-occupied West Bank, then later said there was a “bureaucratic difficulty raised by the Americans.”

The Israeli Antiquities Authority declined to comment about the reason.

A few months later, Fox hired a courier to go get the items, which flew in their own airplane seat to California, he told the Journal. He later locked up the bag “and sort of forgot about it.”

Advertisement

In late 2021, Fox told the Journal, he received an invitation to attend a candlelight dinner at Mar-a-Lago, which was during Hanukkah. He still wanted to take the items to Trump, and so reached out again to Hasson, who by then was no longer leading the Antiquities Authority.

New authority director Eli Eskosido, Hasson and Fox made a plan to get the items to Trump, according to letters Fox wrote to Trump’s assistants that were reviewed by The Washington Post. The items were presented to Trump in a black leather custom box with brass plaques, images of which were shown to The Post. One reads: “Antiquities from the National Treasures of the state of Israel presented in profound gratitude to Donald J. Trump, president of the United States of America, Dec. 2, 2021, Mar-a-Lago, Florida.” Another says: “A permanent exhibition to be displayed in accordance with the instructions of President Donald J. Trump” and is emblazoned with the logo of the antiquities authority.

Fox told the Journal he was sitting in Mar-a-Lago when he got an email from Eskosido saying: “There’s been some kind of miscommunication. You have to bring these back immediately to Israel.”

Advertisement

Fox told the Journal he decided to go ahead anyway.

He met Trump in his office, gave him the items and thanked him for what he’d done for Israel. Trump responded by angrily asking why such a small percentage of U.S. Jews vote for him, Fox told the Journal.

He said he told Trump that this “permanent exhibition of Israel’s national treasures outside of the State of Israel in your honor is without precedent.” The lending of the items never came with a return date, he told the Journal.

A few months later, he got a call repeating that Israel wanted the items back. Fox said the concept was offensive.

“This was something that was promised and done and I acted on it in good faith,” Fox told the Journal.

Trump’s role in the entire years-long saga isn’t clear, including whether he knew the items were at his Florida estate and whether he personally resisted turning them over. Current Israeli law bans the giving away of all archaeological objects; they are owned by the country, said Patty Gerstenblith, director of the Center for Art, Museum and Cultural Heritage Law at DePaul University.

Advertisement

Israeli officials appeared to be satisfied with the outcome. “We have no claims against Mr. Donald Trump, and currently, senior Israeli and American officials are working together to return the objects to their proper home,” said a statement from the Antiquities Authority. Officials declined to answer further questions.

The resurfacing of the items comes as the former president is facing a 38-count indictment for allegedly improperly stashing classified documents at his Florida residence, including in a bathroom, and enlisting his aide to help him secretly keep some of the materials despite government efforts to have them returned.

Israeli officials were reluctant to point the finger at anyone, but antiquities experts said they were still right to be concerned about the artifacts’ whereabouts because of the problem of trafficked antiquities in the United States, the world’s largest art market.

“While the specifics of this saga are still being uncovered, it does highlight the vast legal and ethical challenges surrounding the collection, movement, and display of antiquities. Moreover, it’s again demonstrated how heritage has the power to serve as bridge between cultures when responsibly exchanged, or alternatively, a flash point when not,” Tess Davis, executive director of the Antiquities Coalition, told The Post. The coalition is a nongovernmental organization that works to protect and preserve cultural heritage items.

Advertisement

Multiple experts on antiquities said there is a well-established system for borrowing artifacts. And that the lending of items for display at a government event — such as a White House party — is common.

Normally, the lending nation or institution and the borrower would have a loan agreement that includes a date when the loan expires. The agreement can be modified with the consent of both parties, and, experts said, it’s possible agreements’ dates were extended because of pandemic travel restrictions.

If a borrower violates a loan agreement, there are legal mechanisms to enforce the contract terms. Experts said current ambassadors, the Department of Homeland Security or the FBI, among others, could have been contacted.

“The vagueness of such informal agreements, like this, can cause problems when something goes wrong, as seems to have happened here,” Gerstenblith said.

Advertisement

Israeli antiquities officials offered inconsistent reports about the arrangement. Hasson told Haaretz the initial 2019 deal required the items to be returned within weeks. The authority’s statements this week to The Post say nothing about a specific contract, saying only that the items were “presented” to Trump.

“It is possible that the IAA officials overstepped their authority in lending the objects and/or in implying that they did not need to be returned and may therefore have been trying to operate outside of legal and diplomatic channels to get them back,” Gerstenblith told The Post. “It sounds like they didn’t want to offend Trump.

Gift this article Gift Article