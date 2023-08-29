White Christians say too many see racism when it’s not there, new poll finds

Listen 7 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Three years after a national racial reckoning that followed the death of George Floyd at the hands of police — and 60 years after the March on Washington — Americans remain divided on issues of race and discrimination. That is especially true among religious groups, according to newly released data from the Pew Research Center.

In April, Pew asked Americans which was the bigger problem facing the country on matters of race: People overlooking racism when it exists or seeing racism in places where there is none.

Overall, just over half (53 percent) of Americans said people not seeing discrimination where it does exist was a bigger problem. Just under half (45 percent) said people seeing discrimination where it does not exist is the bigger issue.

Among religious groups, however, White Christians were most likely to say claims about nonexistent racial discrimination were the bigger problem. That number includes majorities of White Evangelicals (72 percent), White Catholics (60 percent) and White mainline Protestants (54 percent), according to data provided to Religion News Service by Pew Research.

Few Black Protestants (10 percent), unaffiliated Americans (35 percent) or non-Christian religious Americans (31 percent) agreed that seeing discrimination where it does not exist was the bigger problem.

Conversely, Black Protestants (88 percent), non-Christian religious Americans (69 percent), unaffiliated Americans (64 percent) and Hispanic Catholics (60 percent) were more likely to say that not seeing racism when it does exist is the bigger problem. Fewer White evangelicals (27 percent), White mainline Protestants (44 percent) and White Catholics (39 percent) held that view.

While a majority of unaffiliated Americans, also known as Nones, said that not seeing racism was the bigger problem, there were differences when it came to the race of respondents, according to Pew.

“Among White unaffiliated adults, 61% say people not seeing racial discrimination where it does exist is the larger problem for the country, while 39% say the opposite,” a Pew spokesperson said in an email. “Among Non-White unaffiliated adults, 71% say overlooking racial discrimination is the bigger issue, compared with 29% who give the opposite answer.”

Divisions over issues of race have heated up among American Christians in recent years, as what some people call the woke war has pitted those who do believe systemic racism is an ongoing issue against those who do not. That division has fueled conflicts in the Southern Baptist Convention and other evangelical groups, led to feuds in local churches and Christian colleges, become a major debate during school board meetings and been a major talking point in the current race for the U.S. presidency. The issue of race also led to concerns about the rise of white Christian nationalism in churches.

Pew’s study suggests that those divisions are unlikely to go away.

Overall, more than half of White Americans (54 percent) said people seeing nonexistent racism was the bigger problem. Eighty-eight percent of Black Americans, along with 58 percent of Hispanic Americans and 66 percent of Asian Americans, say people not seeing racism when it exists is the bigger problem.

Most Republicans and those who lean Republican (74 percent) said that people seeing nonexistent racism is a bigger problem, while 80 percent of Democrats say the bigger problem is people not seeing racism that exists.

A similar survey in 2019 found that 57 percent of Americans said that not seeing racism was the bigger problem, while 42 percent said that seeing nonexistent racism was the bigger problem.

Sociology professor George Yancey of Baylor University said that other surveys have shown similar divisions on matters of race and discrimination, adding that attitudes changed little even after the protests that were sparked by the death of Floyd.

Yancey said churches have done little to resist the influence of politics among their members. “We have taken our overall polarization and we place it into the racial debate,” he said. Politics, rather than people’s religious beliefs, shape attitudes about race.

He said that he believes similar approaches occur among more progressive religious people and that, as a result, little listening is going on when people talk about race. “I don’t think Christians are the source of polarization,” Yancey said. “But I do think we have not fought against it. We have accepted it and put it into our ministries rather than trying to show concern and care for people who disagree with us.”

The sociologist Michael O. Emerson, who studies religion and public policy at Rice University and co-wrote “Divided by Faith,” an influential 2000 survey of religion and race in the United States, said he suspects the trouble is more than politics. In a new book, “The Religion of Whiteness,” due out in the spring, Emerson said he and his co-author argue that the idea of being colorblind — disregarding race as having any impact on life — has become theological.

“It’s not just a ruse for politics,” he said. “It is theological. It is a transcendent reality.”

Emerson said that the religion of whiteness — a distinctly American faith, he said — has a number of symbols, including a White Jesus, the cross, the American flag and firearms. “The only way to address this is a spiritual battle,” he said. “You can’t just use politics to change it.”

The Rev. Derwin Gray, the pastor of Transformation Church outside Charlotte, North Carolina, and author of “How To Heal Our Racial Divide,” also worries about how race and religion have been intertwined. In recent years, he says, it has become increasingly difficult to talk about race in churches.

“Race and prejudice are a matter of idolatry in the American church,” said Gray. “As a pastor, I have to gospel that out of people.”

Gray said that almost every country has difficulties with race, because human beings are by nature sinful. So, the United States is not unique in having to deal with the issue of race.

The growing number of multiethnic churches shows that racial reconciliation can take place, he said. About 1 in 4 American congregations are multiracial, according to the 2020 Faith Communities Today Overview.

But being multiethnic means more than just people from different backgrounds worshiping together, Gray said. It also means multiethnic leadership and listening across political lines.

In his book about racial reconciliation, Gray recounts talking with a fellow Christian leader who argued that systemic racial injustice does not exist. Instead, the leader saw American news media as organized efforts to discriminate against American Christians.

Gray said that most of those who attend Transformation Church, a multiethnic congregation of about 10,000, embrace the idea of racial reconciliation and are open to dealing with the country’s racial history. But not all are — and those of unlike mind often do not stay, he said.

“If we are truly allowing Jesus to shape us, and we’re truly growing in grace, we’re going to desire the best for our brothers and sisters,” Gray said. “We’re not going to deny the impact of the past. We’re not going to live in the past. We’re going to join hands together to move forward to a better future.”