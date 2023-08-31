Harvard Divinity School selects first woman as dean in 207-year history

Listen 2 min Share Comment on this story Comment

A cultural anthropologist of Black religious experience has been named dean of Harvard Divinity School, beginning Jan. 1. Marla Frederick, a professor of religion and culture at Emory University’s Candler School of Theology, will succeed David Hempton, who had served as dean of the divinity school since 2012. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Frederick will become the first woman and the first Black woman to lead the school in its 207-year history. Preston N. Williams, acting dean from 1974-75, was the first African American to lead the school.

The move marks a return of Frederick, who served on the Harvard faculty for 16 years as a professor in the Department of African and African American Studies.

“I am thrilled to welcome Marla back to Harvard,” Harvard University President Claudine Gay said in an email to Harvard Divinity School students and alumni. “I am confident that Marla’s leadership qualities, her academic stature, her wide-ranging curiosity, her collaborative mindset, and her thoughtful and caring approach to all she does will combine to make her an excellent new dean.”

The author or co-author of four books, Frederick has built her expertise in religion and media, religion and social activism in the U.S. South, and the sustainability of Black institutions. She served as president of the American Academy of Religion in 2021 and has been president of the Association of Black Anthropologists.

A native of Sumter, S.C., Frederick earned her bachelor’s degree from Spelman College and her PhD in cultural anthropology from Duke University.

Harvard Divinity School, the first nonsectarian theological institution in the country, was established in 1816. For the 2022-23 school year, it enrolled 333 full-time students in five degree programs. It has 34 full-time faculty, according to the Association of Theological Schools, its accrediting body.

“I am honored to return to Harvard as the next dean of Harvard Divinity School,” Frederick said in a news release. “It is a place bustling with conscientious faculty, staff, students, alumni, and friends who are committed to the work of justice and human flourishing informed by deep study.”



David F. Holland, a professor of New England church history, will serve as interim dean until Dec. 31.