Harvard Divinity School selects first woman as dean in 207-year history

A cultural anthropologist of Black religious experience has been named dean of Harvard Divinity School, beginning Jan. 1.
The move marks a return of Frederick, who served on the Harvard faculty for 16 years as a professor in the Department of African and African American Studies.
“I am thrilled to welcome Marla back to Harvard,” Harvard University President Claudine Gay said in an email to Harvard Divinity School students and alumni. “I am confident that Marla’s leadership qualities, her academic stature, her wide-ranging curiosity, her collaborative mindset, and her thoughtful and caring approach to all she does will combine to make her an excellent new dean.”
The author or co-author of four books, Frederick has built her expertise in religion and media, religion and social activism in the U.S. South, and the sustainability of Black institutions. She served as president of the American Academy of Religion in 2021 and has been president of the Association of Black Anthropologists.
A native of Sumter, S.C., Frederick earned her bachelor’s degree from Spelman College and her PhD in cultural anthropology from Duke University.
Harvard Divinity School, the first nonsectarian theological institution in the country, was established in 1816. For the 2022-23 school year, it enrolled 333 full-time students in five degree programs. It has 34 full-time faculty, according to the Association of Theological Schools, its accrediting body.
Frederick is the author of “Colored Television: American Religion Gone Global,” “Televised Redemption: Black Religious Media and Racial Empowerment” and an ethnography of Black women churchgoers in North Carolina, “Between Sundays: Black Women and Everyday Struggles of Faith.” A 2007 book she wrote with six other academics, an examination of American democracy in an ordinary North Carolina community, “Local Democracy Under Siege: Activism, Public Interests, and Private Politics,” won the book prize of the Society for the Anthropology of North America in 2008.
“I am honored to return to Harvard as the next dean of Harvard Divinity School,” Frederick said in a news release. “It is a place bustling with conscientious faculty, staff, students, alumni, and friends who are committed to the work of justice and human flourishing informed by deep study.”
David F. Holland, a professor of New England church history, will serve as interim dean until Dec. 31.
— Religion News Service