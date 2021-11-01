The celebration of the 250th anniversary of Asbury’s arrival started in Bristol, England, where Asbury began his nausea-filled, eight-week journey by sea. After his welcome at St. George’s on Oct. 27, 1771, he was ready to traverse the country with his Christian message. His ministry in the U.S. would last 45 years, and he would become the first elected bishop of the Methodist Episcopal Church, what is now the United Methodist Church after a merger in 1968 of the Methodist Church and the Evangelical United Brethren Church.