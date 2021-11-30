The lawsuit comes as American Jews undertake a reckoning over sexual abuse. This year, the Reform and Conservative movements, the largest U.S.-based Jewish religious groups, announced they were initiating investigations into reports of sexual abuse. The Conservative movement for the first time posted to its website a list of rabbis who were expelled or suspended for violating various codes of conduct, including sexual misconduct. Earlier in November, the Reform Jewish movement’s seminary, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, published a wide-ranging investigation of sexual misconduct. Several other investigations are ongoing.